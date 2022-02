My 2022 American Express Card Strategy – The Moves I’m Planning. I focus on Amex more than any other card issuer. In my view, Amex has been the most rewarding card issuer for years. I’m not alone here. Around this time annually, I focus extra on what cards I’m closing, product changing, and opening over the next year. I know that plans will inevitably change a bit, mostly based on what other pleasant curves Amex throws throughout the year. But as part of my plan, I reevaluate my Amex goals and establish a roadmap for the year. Here’s what my 2022 American Express card plan looks like now. But first, I’ll reset our current Amex card portfolio.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO