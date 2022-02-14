ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Will Play' No Matter What After Chelsea Wing-Back Role

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted he does not mind playing at wing-back for Thomas Tuchel as long as he is on the pitch.

The 21-year-old started the season in a more defensive role but in recent weeks has been handed the freedom in attack.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Hudson-Odoi opened up on his role at Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNbcA_0eDwNXLK00
IMAGO / Action Plus

"I’m never a person to question or say something or judge what the manager’s decision is. At the end of the day you want to be playing games, you want to be playing football," he said.

"So if the manager has put you in a position where he thinks it is beneficial for the team and for yourself, I will play there no matter what.

"I am very humble to play in an position he tells me to play. I just try to give it my best every game. It doesn’t matter where he plays me, I will still give it my best."

The Cobham graduate began the season playing in a more defensive role but was given the opportunity to shine in attack and with a string of impressive performances during an injury crisis for the Blues, Hudson-Odoi cemented his place as a starter further up the pitch.

He lifted the Club World Cup after registering an assist for Romelu Lukaku and will be keen to keep his place in the side as Chelsea look for even more silverware this season under Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi still holds England aspirations amid Ghana links

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted he hopes to break back into the England squad. The 21-year-old has not been selected by Gareth Southgate in two-and-a-half years. Hudson-Odoi qualifies for Ghana due to his heritage, but he seems determined to play for the Three Lions. Asked whether he would commit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi grateful to Tuchel for blocking transfer exit

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is grateful to manager Thomas Tuchel for blocking his departure last summer. Borussia Dortmund came knocking for the winger on transfer deadline day in September. But Tuchel knocked back the bid and insisted Hudson-Odoi would get more chances in the starting XI. Hudson-Odoi assisted Romelu Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Callum Hudson-Odoi quite ‘delighted’ with choosing Chelsea over Bayern Munich

Callum Hudson-Odoi is having a somewhat quiet season — though not necessarily in a bad sense of the word “quiet” — making solid contributions on the pitch and largely staying out of the rumor mill, which has been a constant companion over the past few years with Bayern Munich hovering ominously. He came close to joining the Bavarian giants at least a couple times in fact, but both times he ended up choosing his boyhood club and eventually signing a long-term contract a couple years ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras, Club World Cup Final: Tactical Analysis

While the prerequisite to participating in the Club World Cup may be more difficult than actual winning it, we did in fact fail to win it in our only previous attempt and it would also complete the collection of coronations in the Chelsea cabinet. But our ineffective attack would make this second game of the tournament even more difficult than the semi-final, requiring extra time to settle the difference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Games#Standard Sport#Cobham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike added late gloss to the score.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Malang Sarr Expresses 'Amazing Feeling' as Chelsea Seal Club World Cup Glory

Malang Sarr has shared his pride after the amazing feeling that followed as Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. Sarr, 23, featured in both games against Al Hilal and Palmeiras. He played three minutes of the semi-final, before coming on in extra-time against Palmeiras which saw the Blues claim a 2-1 win at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium to clinch glory in the Middle East.
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

Ronaldo breaks goalless streak to help Man United win

In what was a must-win game for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him to most. Going up against Brighton at home, Ronaldo also ended his long streak of matches without scoring. He did so by recording this thunderbolt at Old Trafford, putting Man United up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
906
Followers
6K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy