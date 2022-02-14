ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Valentine’s Special: Fallstad Opens for The Drifters At The Masonic Theatre

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJB6L_0eDwNWSb00

In a surprise opener for the “By My Valentine Show” with the Original Drifters at the Masonic Theatre on February 3 in Clifton Forge, Lewisburg resident and violinist Russell Fallstad performed a welcoming solo titled “The Cherry Blossom Special.” This was Fallstad’s first public performance in over two years due to health issues.

Fallstad opened for The Original Drifters’ performance, whose songs “Under the Boardwalk”, “Stand By Me,” “Up On the Roof” and “On Broadway” are classic hits known all over the world.  The Drifters were being inducted into the Virginia Opry during the February 3rd performance.

Fallstad’s hand-clapping, foot-stomping “Cherry Blossom Special” was enthusiastically received by the crowd.

Fallstad is a world-class violinist who has toured in 40 states and 20 countries. He currently teaches violin through his Heartstrings academy.

Happy Valentines Day!

The post Valentine’s Special: Fallstad Opens for The Drifters At The Masonic Theatre appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton Forge, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Lewisburg, WV
City
Broadway, VA
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masonic#Drifters#Performing#Heartstrings#West Virginia Daily News
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy