Valentine’s Special: Fallstad Opens for The Drifters At The Masonic Theatre

In a surprise opener for the “By My Valentine Show” with the Original Drifters at the Masonic Theatre on February 3 in Clifton Forge, Lewisburg resident and violinist Russell Fallstad performed a welcoming solo titled “The Cherry Blossom Special.” This was Fallstad’s first public performance in over two years due to health issues.

Fallstad opened for The Original Drifters’ performance, whose songs “Under the Boardwalk”, “Stand By Me,” “Up On the Roof” and “On Broadway” are classic hits known all over the world. The Drifters were being inducted into the Virginia Opry during the February 3rd performance.

Fallstad’s hand-clapping, foot-stomping “Cherry Blossom Special” was enthusiastically received by the crowd.

Fallstad is a world-class violinist who has toured in 40 states and 20 countries. He currently teaches violin through his Heartstrings academy.

