ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Activist Bluebell Capital charts plan for Glencore coal spin-off

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fjy9I_0eDwNLzq00
The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has proposed a new structure for Glencore (GLEN.L) that would allow the miner to separate its thermal coal business and still maintain control of the spin-off, a letter showed on Monday.

In November, Bluebell asked Glencore to separate the unit to allow more investors to buy the stock, but Glencore Chief Executive Officer Gary Nagle had then said none of its major shareholders were asking for a spin-off.

In the letter dated Jan. 24, London-based Bluebell set out a plan for Glencore to separate its coal company with A and B shares.

Thermal coal is the most polluting fossil fuel and other major mining companies, including Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) and Anglo American (AAL.L), have sold or spun off their coal assets as they ramp up focus on greener initiatives.

Thermal coal prices, however, are close to all-time highs hit last year on expectations of a continued shortage of energy supply.

Glencore is set to report annual results on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru and Clara Denina in London; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

British drugmaker Indivior weighs U.S. listing, annual sales rise

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior (INDV.L) is exploring a secondary listing in the United States, its biggest market, after the British company posted a better than expected rise in annual sales buoyed by its newer injectable therapy. The growth is a boost for Indivior, spun off...
INDUSTRY
b975.com

Britishvolt kicks off funding round with $54 million from Glencore

LONDON (Reuters) – Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt said on Tuesday it will launch a Series C funding round with a starting investment of 40 million pounds ($54 million) from mining giant Glencore. Britishvolt said it aims to raise around 200 million pounds in the funding round, some...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil's Vale drops $1.2 bln claim in Steinmetz dispute

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA (VALE3.SA) has dropped a $1.2 billion claim against individuals and entities linked to Israeli-born billionaire Beny Steinmetz, the miner said in a statement on Monday. Vale and Steinmetz have been locked in a multi-pronged legal battle for years...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermal Coal#Mining Companies#Rio Tinto#Bluebell Capital Partners#Anglo American
Reuters

Blockchain rare earth scheme to certify sustainable output for EVs

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - An EU-funded certification scheme using blockchain is being developed for rare earths as automakers demand proof that materials used to make magnets for electric vehicles (EVs) are not linked to toxic pollution. The system will set global standards and give confidence to consumers demanding sustainable...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian non-power coal users claim coal shortage; govt denies

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's aluminium smelters, textile mills, sponge iron and fertiliser-makers say they face a coal shortage as power generators take the bulk of supplies. India's top miner Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS), which accounts for more than 80% of India's production of the fuel, and the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Guardian

New North Sea oil and gas licences ‘incompatible with UK climate goals’

New oil and gas licences for the North Sea are incompatible with the UK’s international climate commitments and the Paris climate agreement, analysts have said. The government is considering licences for new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, under pressure from backbench MPs and media commentators, who claim new fossil fuel development is needed to reduce energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity, the government has announced, raising further alarm about the fate of Beijing's climate pledges. It was decided in the Monday meeting that "coal supply will be increased and coal-fired power plants will be supported in running at full capacity and generating more electricity" to meet industrial and residential demand, according to Xinhua.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia's Santos cautious on Alaska, Australia oil projects

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd (STO.AX) flagged on Wednesday it may not make final go-ahead decisions on its oil projects in Alaska and Australia by mid-year, even after delivering a record annual underlying profit on the back of surging oil and gas prices. Santos had previously said...
Seeking Alpha

What Are The Best Renewable Energy Stocks Now? We Like Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum might not sound like a renewable stock, but it is, which makes it stealthy and very cheap. No one can deny that renewable energy is in one way or another going to be a big part of our energy systems. How big is unsure, certainly after the energy crises we are seeing in parts of the world like Europe, where renewable investments have actually been prematurely assumed as major contributors to systems that still need nuclear, and even coal honestly, to sustain industry and households. Nonetheless, it's an evolving field, and harnessing the power of renewable energy sources is a valid way to solve some of our energy needs.
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

'Highly exaggerated': experts debunk Morrison government claim of 53,000 fewer jobs from coal and gas ban

In an analysis recently released to News Limited newspapers, the Morrison government claims banning new coal and gas projects in Queensland would risk 53,000 jobs and A$85 billion in investment. But we checked the job claims and found them highly exaggerated. The government analysis, released by federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt, came in response to a call by the Greens for a six-month moratorium on new coal, oil and gas projects. We analysed the most recent government data. We found even in an extreme scenario where all new coal and gas projects are banned, reductions in future Queensland jobs would be at...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Chile's Codelco seeks sustainable copper certification by 2023

SANTIAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chilean state miner Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said on Thursday that it will seek certification from the Copper Mark sustainability initiative for all its operations by the end of 2023. Copper miners are increasingly looking to prove their sustainability credentials as buyers pay...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

German utility EnBW weighs $1.7 billion gas plant expansion push

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) is considering spending 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) on a planned expansion of gas-fired power plants in its home country, which the current government has said is needed to help in the transition towards renewables. Current plans envisage the installation of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

How Abandoned Coal Mines Could Provide Sustainable Heat

The coal mines of Britain played a significant role in the development of industry, but now with so many abandoned and all set to be closed by October 2024, the U.K. is looking into alternative uses for the mines, reports CNBC. It’s part of a worldwide trend of moving to sustainability and emission reduction, with countries everywhere tackling solutions in new and innovative ways.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Risks from the $2.6 trillion crypto market could grow quickly and regulators need pre-prepared measures to bring the sector to heel, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a risk monitoring watchdog for the G20 economies, said on Wednesday. While cryptoassets like bitcoin remain a small part...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

UPDATE 1-BTG Pactual founder Esteves seeks to return as chairman

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Banco BTG Pactual SA’s founder Andre Esteves is seeking to be reappointed as the Brazilian investment bank’s chairman, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday. Esteves gained regulatory approval in December to return to the bank’s controlling shareholder group, known as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy