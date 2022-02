A leading stock exchange could be getting into the non-fungible token market, according to a trademark filing. What Happened: The New York Stock Exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE), has filed for several metaverse- and NFT-related trademarks, according to attorney Mike Kondoudis, who first shared the trademark filings on Twitter. The NYSE has filed for trademarks related to:

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO