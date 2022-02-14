Lockheed scraps $4.4B deal to buy Aerojet

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. On Sunday, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) announced it terminated...
Lockheed Martin has called off its $4.4 billion acquisition of rocket propulsion manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne—canceling the deal after the Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit that accused Lockheed of using the buyout to create a monopoly. Lockheed, the world’s largest defense contractor, said Sunday that it will not...
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. says it is prepared to continue as an independent company following the announcement Sunday that Lockheed Martin Corp. has terminated its agreement to buy Aerojet for $4.4 billion.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Lockheed Martin’s exit from its purchase of engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne has refocused investors on the compounding list of problems at the companies, as pressure grows on Lockheed management to improve lagging performance. Both Lockheed Martin Corp and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc stocks were down...
Lockheed Martin says it’s terminating its agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne, less than a month after the Federal Trade Commission filed suit to block the $4.4 billion deal. In a statement, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said that in light of the lawsuit, calling off the acquisition was “in the best interest of our stakeholders.” Aerojet makes a wide variety of rocket engines — including in-space propulsion systems that are manufactured at its facility in Redmond, Wash. — and the FTC said the deal would have given Lockheed Martin the ability to restrict purchases of critical hardware by its aerospace rivals.
Lockheed Martin on Sunday announced that it would terminate a deal to purchase of Arrojet Rocketdyne. The decision followed the Federal Trade Commission's vote last month to sue Lockheed in order to block its acquisition of Aerojet. "Our planned acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne would have benefitted the entire industry through...
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin, the largest U.S. defense contractor, has dropped its proposal to buy rocket-engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne, but experts said another suitor could emerge. The Sacramento-based Aerojet has produced engines for the space shuttle, is working on engines for NASA's next moon rockets and...
NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As new U.S. antitrust tsar, Lina Khan has hinted at some expansive new thinking when it comes to challenging big mergers. But Lockheed Martin’s (LMT.N) failed acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD.N) shows that for now, the old thinking still holds true too.
SINGAPORE—Singapore Airshow exhibitor Lockheed Martin has terminated a $4.4 billion agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne on the eve of the international aerospace event. The decision, announced late on Feb. 13 in the U.S., comes nearly three weeks after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block the merger, citing concerns about the effect of such a deal on the competitive health of the industrial base.
Jim Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient, said the company could explore other merger and acquisition opportunities if the Aerojet Rocketdyne deal fails to materialize, Breaking Defense reported Thursday. In late January, the Federal Trade Commission filed a suit to block Lockheed’s...
The multibillion-pound deal for US tech giant Nvidia to buy UK computer chip designer Arm has collapsed, the two companies have confirmed. The 40 billion dollar (£29.5 billion) purchase, first announced in 2020, had been the subject of regulatory scrutiny in the UK and elsewhere. In a statement, Nvidia...
A move by SoftBank Group to sell its UK-based subsidiary Arm to Nvidia fell apart due to protracted regulatory obstacles, with the head of the chip design unit Simon Segars (pictured) stepping down. In a joint statement, SoftBank and Nvidia cited regulatory challenges as the reason for terminating the deal,...
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) fell 2.3% in after hours trading on a report that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is unlikely to challenge the FTC's block of its planned acquisition of AJRD. The 4-0 unanimous vote to block the deal along with the Dept. of Defense's change in posture on the deal appears...
In December 2020, Lockheed Martin Corporation made local and national headlines, announcing it would acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a $4.4 billion deal. Fast forward to 2022 and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit in a move to block the merger. With a facility remaining in...
An internal dispute at the highest ranks of Aerojet Rocketdyne has broken into the public eye in the wake of Biden administration opposition to its takeover by Lockheed Martin. An Aerojet statement late Feb. 1 said there was an ongoing internal investigation involving the company’s executive... Subscription Required. Board...
Intel inked a deal to buy Israeli company Tower Semiconductor. The deal is valued at $5.4 billion. Intel reportedly is seeking to expand its manufacturing capacity and technology portfolio amid rising demand.
Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) agreed to buy Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) for $25.83/share in a stock and cash deal that's valued at $2.9B. Spirt Airlines soared 12% in premarket trading, while Frontier fell 3.2%. Under the terms of the deal, Spirit (NYSE:SPR) equity holders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier (ULCC) plus...
A C-130J Super Hercules taxies down the runway at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Marietta, Ga. [Courtesy: Us-Indo Pacific Command]. The U.S. Air Force has awarded a $1.42 billion maintenance contract to Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for its cargo workhorse, the C-130J, the Department of Defense announced Monday. USAF’s Air...
WASHINGTON ― New recommendations released Tuesday to boost defense industrial base competition make clear the Pentagon is concerned about industry consolidation, particularly around hypersonic weapons. The report from DoD’s acquisition and sustainment office, which says broadly that consolidation poses a national security risk, marks the strongest U.S. government pressure...
