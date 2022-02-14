ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockheed scraps $4.4B deal to buy Aerojet

Springfield Business Journal
 1 day ago

Lockheed Martin Corp. called off its planned...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

mocoshow.com

Lockheed Martin Terminates $4.4 Billion Agreement to Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Following FTC Lawsuit

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. On Sunday, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) announced it terminated...
BETHESDA, MD
whtc.com

End of Lockheed-Aerojet deal puts pressure on leadership of both firms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Lockheed Martin’s exit from its purchase of engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne has refocused investors on the compounding list of problems at the companies, as pressure grows on Lockheed management to improve lagging performance. Both Lockheed Martin Corp and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc stocks were down...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockheed Martin Corp
geekwire.com

Lockheed Martin kills plans for acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne after FTC blocks deal

Lockheed Martin says it’s terminating its agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne, less than a month after the Federal Trade Commission filed suit to block the $4.4 billion deal. In a statement, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said that in light of the lawsuit, calling off the acquisition was “in the best interest of our stakeholders.” Aerojet makes a wide variety of rocket engines — including in-space propulsion systems that are manufactured at its facility in Redmond, Wash. — and the FTC said the deal would have given Lockheed Martin the ability to restrict purchases of critical hardware by its aerospace rivals.
REDMOND, WA
Camden News

Lockheed Martin and Aerojet comment on dropped merger

Lockheed Martin on Sunday announced that it would terminate a deal to purchase of Arrojet Rocketdyne. The decision followed the Federal Trade Commission's vote last month to sue Lockheed in order to block its acquisition of Aerojet. "Our planned acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne would have benefitted the entire industry through...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Lockheed deal flop is just antitrust amuse-bouche

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As new U.S. antitrust tsar, Lina Khan has hinted at some expansive new thinking when it comes to challenging big mergers. But Lockheed Martin’s (LMT.N) failed acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD.N) shows that for now, the old thinking still holds true too.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Aviation Week

Lockheed Martin Walks Away From Aerojet Acquisition

SINGAPORE—Singapore Airshow exhibitor Lockheed Martin has terminated a $4.4 billion agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne on the eve of the international aerospace event. The decision, announced late on Feb. 13 in the U.S., comes nearly three weeks after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued to block the merger, citing concerns about the effect of such a deal on the competitive health of the industrial base.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

Nvidia scraps deal to buy UK chip designer Arm

The multibillion-pound deal for US tech giant Nvidia to buy UK computer chip designer Arm has collapsed, the two companies have confirmed. The 40 billion dollar (£29.5 billion) purchase, first announced in 2020, had been the subject of regulatory scrutiny in the UK and elsewhere. In a statement, Nvidia...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Nvidia, SoftBank scrap long-awaited Arm deal

A move by SoftBank Group to sell its UK-based subsidiary Arm to Nvidia fell apart due to protracted regulatory obstacles, with the head of the chip design unit Simon Segars (pictured) stepping down. In a joint statement, SoftBank and Nvidia cited regulatory challenges as the reason for terminating the deal,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Aerojet drops on report that Lockheed unlikely to fight FTC lawsuit

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) fell 2.3% in after hours trading on a report that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is unlikely to challenge the FTC's block of its planned acquisition of AJRD. The 4-0 unanimous vote to block the deal along with the Dept. of Defense's change in posture on the deal appears...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
goldcountrymedia.com

Lawsuit pauses $4.4B Aerojet merger

In December 2020, Lockheed Martin Corporation made local and national headlines, announcing it would acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a $4.4 billion deal. Fast forward to 2022 and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit in a move to block the merger. With a facility remaining in...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Aviation Week

Board Fight At Aerojet Rocketdyne After Lockheed Buy Blocked

An internal dispute at the highest ranks of Aerojet Rocketdyne has broken into the public eye in the wake of Biden administration opposition to its takeover by Lockheed Martin. An Aerojet statement late Feb. 1 said there was an ongoing internal investigation involving the company’s executive... Subscription Required. Board...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Springfield Business Journal

Intel to buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4B

Intel inked a deal to buy Israeli company Tower Semiconductor. The deal is valued at $5.4 billion. Intel reportedly is seeking to expand its manufacturing capacity and technology portfolio amid rising demand.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Frontier Airlines agrees to buy Spirit Airlines in a $2.9B stock/cash deal

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) agreed to buy Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) for $25.83/share in a stock and cash deal that's valued at $2.9B. Spirt Airlines soared 12% in premarket trading, while Frontier fell 3.2%. Under the terms of the deal, Spirit (NYSE:SPR) equity holders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier (ULCC) plus...
ECONOMY
Flying Magazine

USAF Awards Lockheed Martin $1.4B C-130J Sustainment Contract

A C-130J Super Hercules taxies down the runway at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Marietta, Ga. [Courtesy: Us-Indo Pacific Command]. The U.S. Air Force has awarded a $1.42 billion maintenance contract to Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) for its cargo workhorse, the C-130J, the Department of Defense announced Monday. USAF’s Air...
MARIETTA, GA
Army Times

Pentagon worried about mergers, especially among hypersonic weapons suppliers

WASHINGTON ― New recommendations released Tuesday to boost defense industrial base competition make clear the Pentagon is concerned about industry consolidation, particularly around hypersonic weapons. The report from DoD’s acquisition and sustainment office, which says broadly that consolidation poses a national security risk, marks the strongest U.S. government pressure...
MILITARY

