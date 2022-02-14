Lockheed scraps $4.4B deal to buy Aerojet

Lockheed Martin says it’s terminating its agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne, less than a month after the Federal Trade Commission filed suit to block the $4.4 billion deal. In a statement, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said that in light of the lawsuit, calling off the acquisition was “in the best interest of our stakeholders.” Aerojet makes a wide variety of rocket engines — including in-space propulsion systems that are manufactured at its facility in Redmond, Wash. — and the FTC said the deal would have given Lockheed Martin the ability to restrict purchases of critical hardware by its aerospace rivals.

REDMOND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO