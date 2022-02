MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two people after a chase that happened on Lassiter Road Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, just before 2 p.m., dispatchers got a call about two men in a truck in a woman's backyard who were wearing latex gloves. When they made it to the scene, deputies tried to stop the truck on Lassiter Road near Highway 87, but the driver did not stop and kept driving south toward Macon.

MONROE COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO