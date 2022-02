The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were back in action over the weekend with the one group at Clemson and another back in Boston. At Clemson Jaheem Hayles was 5th in the 60m hurdles in a time of 7.78. Naseem Smith, Anthony Vazquez and Isaiah Lewis were 17th-19th in the event. Eunice Boateng was 19th in the 400m and 22nd in the 200m while Shaleah Colaire took 22nd in the 60m hurdles. Sean Tucker did not advance out of the 60m preliminaries running 6.90.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO