Technology-Driven Precision Medicine Company Variantyx Secures $41.5M in Funding
By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
1 day ago
Funding Round is Led by New Era Capital Partners and Includes Peregrine Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, 20/20 HealthCare Partners, and Pitango HealthTech. Variantyx, a technology-driven precision medicine company providing advanced genomic testing for the rare genetic disorders, reproductive health, and precision oncology markets, today announced they have secured $41.5M in...
According to the company, it is developing elamipretide for treatment of extra-foveal GA under U.S. FDA Fast Track designation. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp announced today that the final patient in its clinical trial for extra-foveal geographic atrophy (GA) associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) has completed treatment. According to the...
Funding round is led by Insight Partners to accelerate growth and fuel platform’s network expansion to meet surging demand. PriorAuthNow, the only real-time prior authorization network for providers and payors, today announced a $25 million funding round led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. This latest investment brings PriorAuthNow’s total funding to more than $57 million.
Intellia stock surged Tuesday after the CRISPR gene-editing company forged a cancer deal with Onk Therapeutics worth nearly $1 billion. Under the agreement, Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) licensed its CRISPR technology to Onk. Privately held Onk plans to use the technology to develop up to five cancer drugs. Intellia will be eligible to receive $184 million per product as well as potential commercial milestone payments and royalties.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is trading ~4% higher in the pre-market on Tuesday after announcing a licensing and collaboration agreement with ONK Therapeutics to advance allogeneic CRISPR-edited NK cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The deal brings together Intellia’s genome editing platform with ONK’s natural killer (NK) cell therapy platform,...
Alex Rosenberg was a postdoc at the University of Washington when he co-founded a new biotech startup in 2018 and took the helm as CEO. The company is growing fast: Parse Biosciences launched its first products last year and on Tuesday announced $41.5 million in new funding. The Seattle-based company...
Varian Biopharmaceuticals, a Naples-based private precision oncology company developing novel therapeutics for cancer treatment, is set to become a publicly-traded company following a merger with SPK Acquisition Corp., company officials announced. Approved by the board of directors of both companies, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
Variantyx, a startup focused on using precision medicine technology in genomic testing, announced a $41.4 million C-2 funding round. New Era Capital Partners led the round with participation from Peregrine Ventures, Robert Bosch Ventures Capital, 20/20 HealthCare Partners and Pitango HealthTech. This news comes just under a year after the...
'The doctor should support the hope of the patient to recover'. Hippocrates. 460"“370 BC. Greek physician (Fig.Â 1). Many of us thought we were practising precision/personalised medicine, that is, taking a careful history of the patient's complaints, including a family history, a full physical examination which usually concluded in a differential or precise diagnosis. Appropriate investigations were ordered in the knowledge that the results rarely provided unexpected information but usually confirmed our diagnosis or helped to narrow the differential diagnostic possibilities. Then, following careful consideration of the patient's age and co-morbidities, an appropriate treatment was carefully explained to the patient, always knowing that the outcome was uncertain, but that we will always 'look after you' to the best of our ability.
On Tuesday, Intellia Therapeutics announced it has teamed up with ONK Therapeutics Ltd. to conduct NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy research as part of a licensing and collaboration agreement. Intellia develops curative therapies using CRISPR-based technologies, while ONK engineers optimal natural killer (NK) cell therapies to heal cancer patients. Together, they...
Genomenon announced Tuesday that it was awarded a $1.7 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health to help it organize and connect patient DNA to global genomic research in the areas of rare genetic diseases and cancer. The grant is the latest in a...
AndHealth today announced the company’s closure of more than $57 million in financing by leading technology investor Francisco Partners, with participation from the American Medical Association’s venture capital arm Health 2047, Kirkland & Ellis and Twofold Ventures. AndHealth is led by former CoverMyMeds co-founder and CEO Matt Scantland...
Digital technologies have filtered into nearly every facet of medicine, from drug discovery all the way to consumer fitness. But digital health isn't the only relative newcomer that could disrupt the status quo in health. The precision genomics space is also growing in popularity and use. What is precision genomics,...
Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on Precision Medicine Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2022–2028. Precision Medicine Software Market with 150+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
Allure Security’s patented artificial intelligence engine catches more fake websites faster, providing unprecedented brand abuse visibility. Allure Security – the fastest, most accurate online brand abuse detection and protection solution – announced the close of its $6.8 million seed funding round. Gutbrain Ventures led the round, joined by new Allure Security investors PBJ Capital and Impellent Ventures, and existing investors Glasswing Ventures, Zetta Venture Partners, and Portage Partners.
How are physicians and scientists including underrepresented groups in the promise of precision medicine? Baylor College of Medicine will host a panel of experts to discuss this topic and the intersection of identity and genetics at an upcoming Evenings with Genetics virtual seminar on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.
As per the research reports by MRFR, the global precision medicine market is likely to record a healthy CAGR of over 12.50 percentage during the review timeframe. The report projects that the market is anticipated to attain a size of over USD 126.14 billion by the end of 2025. Precision...
Latest round of investment will enable this innovative start-up to scale-up rapidly, attract even more talent, expand further into North America, and build on current project successes. DataOps.live, a software company dedicated to helping enterprise companies build and lifecycle manage data applications and data products using Snowflake, the Data Cloud...
TAMPA, Fla. — Startup mPower Technology said Feb. 1 it has raised $10 million to accelerate production of silicon-based solar panels that gained flight heritage last summer. Early-stage investment firm Cottonwood Technology Fund led the Series B funding round, joined by Hemisphere Ventures and other space investors. It means...
Healthcare, like finance, is a huge and highly regulated sector of society with many different types of institutions that have to exchange data. Both sectors have defined standards in the pursuit of seamless data exchange, and both now have a modern standard (FHIR in the case of healthcare; FIX in the case of finance) that meets the expectations of today’s programmers.
