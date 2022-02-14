Bank branch leaving Monroeville Mall

MONROEVILLE MALL - WPXI

PITTSBURGH — KeyBank plans to move its Monroeville Mall branch to a new site, according to a regulatory filing that was confirmed on Friday by the Cleveland-based financial institution.

KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) is Pittsburgh’s eighth-largest bank by deposit market share and operates 43 locations in the 10-county metro.

The branch, at 711 Mall Circle Drive in Monroevile, will relocate to 3979 William Penn Highway. A comment period extends until March 5, according to the filing.

“We’re very excited about this move,” Amanda Babst, KeyBank’s Greater Pittsburgh regional retail leader, said on Friday. “As we continue to grow in Pittsburgh, we are investing. We know the industry trend that folks are continuing to use digital and mobile at an increased rate, but our branches are a strength for us.”

