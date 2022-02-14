ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bank branch leaving Monroeville Mall

WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28htd3_0eDwKvRH00
MONROEVILLE MALL - WPXI

PITTSBURGH — KeyBank plans to move its Monroeville Mall branch to a new site, according to a regulatory filing that was confirmed on Friday by the Cleveland-based financial institution.

KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) is Pittsburgh’s eighth-largest bank by deposit market share and operates 43 locations in the 10-county metro.

The branch, at 711 Mall Circle Drive in Monroevile, will relocate to 3979 William Penn Highway. A comment period extends until March 5, according to the filing.

“We’re very excited about this move,” Amanda Babst, KeyBank’s Greater Pittsburgh regional retail leader, said on Friday. “As we continue to grow in Pittsburgh, we are investing. We know the industry trend that folks are continuing to use digital and mobile at an increased rate, but our branches are a strength for us.”

Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh extends outdoor dining permit option

PITTSBURGH — The option to dine outside on the street or on a rooftop became vital for restaurants and bars during the pandemic. On Tuesday, restaurant and bar owners got some welcome news in Pittsburgh. “It gives us another option,” said Gaucho restaurant manager Don Doherty. Doherty said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Changes again for Mon-Oakland Connector Project involve storm water management

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City officials are working to edit a permit for the Mon-Oakland Connector Project to create stormwater maintenance through several low-lying areas. Councilman Corey O’Connor said the project, which originally included a road connecting Oakland and Hazelwood, had been defunded over the years. The money had been used for affordable housing, small business loans and neighborhood projects in the past.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Grant money fueling program help Black women achieve financial freedom in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This week, the City of Pittsburgh announced it was awarded a $10,000 DollarWise Innovation Grant from The U.S. Conference of Mayors. The series, entitled “Money Talks,” will launch in March. Local nonprofit Neighborhood Allies will take the lead in organizing a program designed to empower Black women to achieve financial freedom and close the growing wealth gap between Black and white families in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes

NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time in two years for many people, the American workplace is transforming into something that resembles pre-pandemic days. Tyson Foods said Tuesday it was ending mask requirements for its vaccinated workers in some facilities. Walmart and Amazon — the nation’s No. 1 and 2 largest private employers respectively — will no longer require fully vaccinated workers to don masks in stores or warehouses unless required under local or state laws. Tech companies like Microsoft and Facebook that had allowed employees to work fully remote are now setting mandatory dates to return to the office after a series of fits and starts.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy