As with so many other industries, COVID’s impact on air travel was profound. Everything slowed down. Flights nearly stagnated. Between March and June 2020, employment in the air transportation industry fell by 25%. Airlines and manufacturers, like Boeing and their suppliers, scaled down to survive. Now that travel is picking back up again, companies are scrambling to hire people back, train them, and go from a near standstill to a sprint, making labor much harder to come by.

INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO