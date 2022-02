We've seen zombies on trains, in run-down apartments, and in the medieval era; now get ready for zombies in high school. Netflix's latest hit k-drama All of Us Are Dead shows a new spin on South Korea's excellent zombie content, following a group of high schoolers stuck at the center of a deadly outbreak. Based on the popular webtoon "Now at Our School" by Joo Dong-geun, the students at Hyosan High School have to figure out how to survive when their neighborhood is shut down.

