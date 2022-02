A Steelton man was sentenced to at least four years in state prison Tuesday for his role in the New Year’s Day 2021 overdose death of a West Shore woman. Scott Rosario, 25, of the 300 block of Lincoln Street, had already pleaded guilty late last year to one count of drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the fatal overdose of Laurentana Lubrano in an apartment in the first block of Richland Lane in East Pennsboro Township.

STEELTON, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO