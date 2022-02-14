ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VT

Steve Smith: If it's feasible, I would support free-range cows

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 1 day ago

This commentary is by Steve Smith, a resident of Bristol.

The loss of dairy stock in two recent barn fires motivated me to share a recurring thought I have as I drive around the state.

When I was in high school, in New York City, I opted to attend a special agricultural high school (long before magnet schools). Part of the program required that we participate in some agricultural practice in the summers.

I chose to work on dairy farms in upstate New York — one near Albany; another summer, one closer to Ithaca.

On both farms, one of my favorite tasks was going out into the expansive pastures behind the barns to call in the cows. The cows were pastured by day and overnight.

Admittedly, I’m not sure if that would be the case in the dead of winter in Vermont: Would it be feasible? Would the cows prefer it? But still, are herds offered free range, weather permitting?

I’m not sure that the loss of cattle in these two barn fires was related to this, and I’m heartbroken for these families that have suffered these losses (I have great deal of admiration for those who can still manage to make a living farming these days!), but why are dairy herds not allowed out to pasture anymore?

We see on egg cartons “Free-range chickens.” Consumers can support producers who allow free range. Why is there no consumer interest in supporting free-range dairy?

Our household opts for organic products. We typically use a local milk producer but will be looking into its herd management. We also periodically purchase small-farm Jersey or other milks that are from free-range cows. Maybe we’ll be making the switch on a more permanent basis. Support local and support free range.

Seems cruel to keep them locked in barns. Seems milk might be better if it were from cows on natural pasturage. Seems it might reduce the need to import nutrients to feed the herd, which then ends up in unnatural importation of nutrient material onto our lands (in the form of cow manure).

Is it all about reducing the time and effort? I’m not a dairy farmer. I know there are aspects I don’t know, but seems like it could be better.

