It’s not hard to figure out where the Bengals will be focusing a good deal of their attention this offseason. Quarterback Joe Burrow was pressured into an incompletion by Aaron Donald on Cincinnati’s final offensive snap of the Super Bowl, which made for a fitting end to a year that saw him take 70 sacks between the regular season and playoffs. Add in other pressures, hits, and hurries and you had a quarterback who was under duress far too often.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO