3 Vitamins That Make Maintaining Your Health *So Much* Easier Over 50, According To Experts

By Olivia Avitt
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Leading a balanced lifestyle can feel overwhelming at times. Staying hydrated, exercising, eating well, and making sure your mental health is fulfilled can be an exhausting job. Sometimes life gets busy, and as a result your nutrition can take a hit. However, as you age, getting all the vitamins and nutrients you need becomes more important than ever. This is where supplements come in—taking supplements regularly can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re taking in and what you still need. But with the health market so saturated these days, it’s hard to know what supplements are right for you. We asked Erin Stokes, ND, a Naturopathic Doctor, and Medical Director at MegaFood, what the best supplements are for feeling your best, especially as you age.

According to Dr. Stokes, one of the biggest health risks women face as they age are related to hormones. “As women start moving through perimenopause and menopause, they may start to experience more difficulty getting quality sleep and supporting healthy energy levels. These challenges are often connected to hormonal changes, but can also be related to nutrient deficiencies.” Hormones can affect everything from your moods to your sleep and even your immune system. When these essential elements of health get off balance, it can wreak havoc on your body. Dr. Stokes shared with us her three favorite vitamins that can support all these functions and give you the extra boost you need.

Magnesium

“Magnesium is an essential mineral that can ease muscle tension, and support a sense of calm. Some of the top sources of magnesium are beans, greens, and nuts, which many Americans are not eating on a regular basis,” Dr. Stokes says, “Some people may choose to supplement with additional magnesium with a convenient option like the MegaFood Relax + Calm Magnesium Soft Chews. A 2-chew serving delivers 250 mg of magnesium with a highly absorbable magnesium combination of citrate & malate.”

Vitamin D3

“Vitamin D3 supports a healthy immune system and strong bones. One of the best ways to get Vitamin D is through sun exposure, but this can be a challenge during the winter months, and for people who work indoors,” Dr. Stokes explains, “Food sources of Vitamin D include salmon and other fatty fish, eggs and cheese. Another option is Vitamin D fortified foods like cow milk and plant-based milks.”

Vitamin B12

“Vitamin B12 is needed for cellular energy production. Dietary sources of B12 are primarily found in foods of animal origin, including fish, meat, poultry, eggs, and dairy products. Vitamin B12 deficiency becomes more common as we age, and it's also a more common nutrient deficiency in vegans and vegetarians.” Dr. Stokes says.

Leading a balanced life can be hard, but it isn’t impossible! One of the most important things to keep in check, especially as you age, is your hormonal health. The vitamins listed above are all essential nutrients that you may not be getting enough of—so getting them in through a supplement may be helpful for you. However, you should always check with your doctor before adding a supplement of any kind to your health regimen.

