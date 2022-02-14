ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin in principle approves Russia’s reply to West on security guarantees -RIA

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved, in principle, the Foreign Ministry’s responses to the West on...

Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
HuffingtonPost

Russia's Top Diplomat Urges Putin To Talk With West On Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its beleaguered neighbor within days as the U.S. and Europe increasingly fear. Questions remain about Russian...
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov calls for pragmatic dialogue in phone call with Blinken

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the need to continue working together and called for pragmatic dialogue on security, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Lavrov also told Blinken during the call that...
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
US News and World Report

Kremlin, Welcoming Biden's Willingness to Talk, Says Putin Wants to Negotiate

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in favour of negotiations and diplomacy over tensions around Ukraine and that Moscow views U.S. President Joe Biden's willingness to talk as a positive sign. The Kremlin welcomed Biden's direct appeal to Russian citizens, but said...
Reuters

Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring...
Reuters

Ukraine says only it and NATO should determine membership

KYIV, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Only Ukraine and NATO should determine Kyiv's bid to join the alliance, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after meeting his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Tuesday. "No one but Ukraine and NATO members should have a say in the discussions about...
CBS News

NATO says Russian military buildup continues on Ukraine's "Unity Day"

Kyiv — Russia said Wednesday that more of its forces were pulling back from Ukraine's borders after military exercises. A day earlier, the U.S. and its NATO allies met Moscow's initial claims of a pullback with intense skepticism, but they made it clear that both sides intend to continue negotiating for a solution to the standoff between East and West, in which Ukraine is caught perilously in the middle.
wibqam.com

Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry published video on Wednesday that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday...
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
AFP

Germany to Putin: 'untie the noose' around Ukraine

Germany's president on Sunday said "responsibility" for the risk of "war" in Ukraine lay with Russia, bringing greater clarity to Berlin's position on the crisis which has been criticised as too lenient towards Moscow. Speaking after his re-election for a second five year term, Frank-Walter Steinmeier called directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "untie the noose around Ukraine's neck". On the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's trip to Kyiv and Moscow, the continent was confronted with the "danger of a military conflict, of war in eastern Europe -- and Russia carries the responsibility for that," Social Democrat Steinmeier said. "Peace cannot be taken for granted. It must be worked on in dialogue and when necessary, with clear words, deterrence and determination," the former foreign minister said.
