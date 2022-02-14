ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

7 ways to avoid Amazon Prime’s fee hike

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oZrw_0eDwEyaW00

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon recently announced it is raising its Prime membership fee this year. This is its first price hike since 2018, but there are some ways to get around it.

The annual cost is going from $119 to $139 and the monthly rate will shift from $12.99 to $14.99. According to Amazon, the change won’t take effect until after March 25, 2022, on the date of your next renewal. If you’re a new subscriber, the higher price starts Feb. 18.

If the new Prime price is a dealbreaker for you, there are other more affordable options.

T-Mobile, for example, offers a wireless plan that includes Amazon Prime.

If you aren’t already a Prime member but you’re considering joining, do it before Feb. 18. This will allow you to lock in the current $119 rate for a year until it renews at the higher price.

Amazon raising Prime membership fee – When the new price kicks in

Students enrolled in two- or four-year colleges can snag a discount on Amazon Prime. The plan, Prime Student , offers a free six-month trial followed by Prime at $6.49 a month, or $59 a year. When the membership increase takes effect, Prime Student’s membership will move to $7.49 a month or $69 a year, an Amazon spokesperson told Nexstar.

Prime is currently available for $5.99 a month for those with Medicaid, EBT, or other government assistance. To get the discount , you’ll need to verify your eligibility. Other accepted programs can be found here . The monthly price will change to $6.99 later this month, a spokesperson tells Nexstar. According to Amazon, if you reverify your eligibility every 12 months, you can receive the discount for up to four years.

If you sign up for either the Prime Student or the discounted membership now, you’ll receive the current pricing. When your membership renews next year, the price will move to the increased rates. If you already have either of the memberships, your price will increase on your next renewal date, starting after March 25, 2022.

These NY, NJ towns are among the safest in the country

For those who don’t need all the bells and whistles Amazon Prime includes, but still want free shipping, you don’t need a membership. Shipping is free as long as you order at least $25 of eligible items. Those items are denoted with “FREE Shipping” on the product page, according to Amazon. You won’t get unlimited free two-day shipping like Prime members, but your items may still arrive in a timely matter.

There is a separate membership for Prime Video, as well. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Prime Video. Once your trial is up, it’ll cost you $8.99 a month.

If you primarily use Amazon to order the same items, a Subscribe & Save membership may be a better value than Prime. With this membership, you can schedule regular deliveries of items and save up to 15% if you receive five or more products in one auto-delivery. What you can order is limited to specific household items, though.

Amazon wasn’t the only service to increase its subscription fee this year. Netflix rolled out price hikes for all three of its subscription plans in early January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Gun found in 7-year-old boy’s backpack at Queens school: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A father has been charged after his 7-year-old son was found with a gun in his backpack inside a Queens school over the weekend, police said. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday inside PS 95 in Jamaica, according to the NYPD. Police were notified there was a gun found […]
QUEENS, NY
Motley Fool

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+: Which Is Better for You?

Here's what you need to know about these popular services. Both Amazon Prime and Walmart+ have their benefits. You probably don't need both services, so here's how to determine which is better for you. The pandemic has caused a shift in the way a lot of consumers shop. These days,...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#T Mobile#Nexstar#Medicaid#Ebt
pocketnow.com

Get a new Amazon Fire TV Omni series and other great smart home products on sale today

We keep receiving amazing savings over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV receiving a 30 percent discount on its entry-level model that packs a 43-inch display. In other words, you can buy yours starting at $285. This smart TV features hands-free controls with Alexa, plus HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. It is also one of the most convenient OS, as you will also be able to install several apps on its platform, meaning that you can basically watch anything you want. Of course, this also means that you can also install all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Roku deals start at just $24 ahead of Presidents’ Day 2022

Amazon had so many Roku deals available for Black Friday 2021, we almost lost count of them. Now, amazingly, some of the hottest sales are back ahead of the Super Bowl!. Practically every popular Roku model is on sale right now. Incredibly, prices start at just $24 for the wildly popular Roku Express HD.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Motley Fool

Here's How Students Can Enjoy Amazon Prime for Less

Being a student could work to your advantage when it comes to Amazon. The cost of Amazon Prime is $119 a year, but it's rising to $139. If you're a student, you can enjoy the benefits of a Prime membership at a lower price point. One of the benefits of...
EDUCATION
E! News

Amazon's Best Pre-Presidents' Day Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
SPY

15 Ingenious Amazon Products That Solve Everyday Problems for Under $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The ongoing search for products that make life easier and are budget-friendly can sometimes feel like a neverending money pit. Items that may help us save time and improve our finances, in the long run, can require a big investment upfront. But for every high price smart appliance and costly tech upgrade, there are plenty of inexpensive products that can just as easily become your new favorite gadget. By making daily tasks easier and less time-consuming, we are free to do more...
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Save up to $595 off Casper mattresses and 10% off everything else now

Presidents Day is just around the corner, and that means relaxing while scoring unbeatable deals. Samsung is slashing prices on their TVs, HP is bringing down the house with their laptop deals and Best Buy is even joining in on the fun. Best of all, the bedding mogul Casper is...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Monday Amazon Deals: $45 Fire HD 8 Tablet, 40% Off Anker Charging Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slow day in the e-commerce world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Razer gaming accessories to top-of-the-line Anker charging accessories. This highly-rated Coffee Gator French press coffee maker is nearly half off, but if you prefer a different Monday pick-me-up, select flavors of ZOA Zero-Sugar healthy energy drinks are...
ELECTRONICS
Jennifer Geer

Amazon's Prime membership rate raises to $139 per year this Friday

If you've been on the fence about buying a membership, now is the time to lock in the lower rate. Amazon announced in a press release at the beginning of the month it was raising its annual Prime membership from $119 to $139. The price change goes into effect on Friday, February 18.
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
Wired

Our Favorite Alternatives to Nearly Every Amazon Prime Perk

The annual cost of Amazon Prime is jumping up by $20 on February 18. Yearly fees will rise from $119 to $139, while monthly Prime subscriptions will now cost $15 instead of $13. This is the first time Amazon has raised membership prices since 2018. Between the cost of nearly everything increasing and Amazon's often murky ethics, it might be time to reevaluate your subscription.
INTERNET
wccftech.com

Best Buy Totaltech $200 membership is great for scalpers but terrible for consumers

Last October, Best Buy introduced yet another membership program, filled with many customer-friendly features and locked behind a $200 a year price tag. Best Buy Totaltech allows their customers to access exclusive pricing for products, as well as 24/7 tech support and AppleCore+ service, along with a few other features. However, the exclusive pricing for members is part of the company's huge problems, but not from a profit standpoint.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Save 1/3 off Fitbits in Amazon's Valentine's Day sale

Looking for a late Valentine's Day gift? Amazon has cut a third off the price of the latest Fitbits (both smartwatches and fitness trackers) so your loved one can monitor the health of their heart as it brims with joy. Many of these offers are as good as last year's...
SHOPPING
PIX11

PIX11

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy