LITTLETON, Colo. — The thing about the Olympics and sports most of us only watch every four years is trying to keep up and and keep score can be confusing. The women's figure skating competition is underway, and sure, NBC puts a scoreboard in the corner of the screen, and sure, NBC pays commentators to explain the event, but do you really know the figure skating equivalent of a three-yard run versus an 80-yard touchdown?

LITTLETON, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO