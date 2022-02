The Super Bowl famously decides the champions of the US National Football League, and is now a historic tradition akin to a national holiday. Something equally exciting to look forward to is the Super Bowl commercials. Costing a cool $7 million for a 30-second slot, the Super Bowl ads is a place to show off, from the latest movie trailers and TV series to consumer products. This year has seen an increase in ads about cryptocurrency and one of them was particularly effective. Actually, it might have been too effective.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO