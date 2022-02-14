ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Miss Western Massachusetts competition

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – 11 talented competitors took to the stage Saturday to vie for the title of Miss Western Massachusetts.

22News anchor Ciara Speller hosted the pageant in the Fuller Arts Center at Springfield College. Three titles were awarded for Miss Western Massachusetts, Miss Pioneer Valley and Miss Western Massachusetts Outstanding Teen.

  • Miss Western Massachusetts – Caroline Holladay
  • Miss Pioneer Valley – Bailey Tatro
  • Miss Western Massachusetts’ Outstanding Teen – Laila Hosnander
  • 1st Runner Up – Madelynn Hardtke
  • 2nd Runner Up – Taylor Durant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xbc2X_0eDwDwrH00
(Courtesy: Peter Camyre)

This is a scholarship competition for women throughout western Massachusetts. The competitors were able to show off their social initiatives, talents, intelligence and poise in a series of competitions like dance, stellar performance, and public speaking.

Valentine’s Day spending habits

“The young women have many opportunities to take on these titles they will not only represent at the miss Massachusetts competition but they also get to choose a social impact initiative,” said Kimberlee Uzar Co- Director of Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Organization.

“We are looking for well rounded women who have well rounded talents and be able to feel powerful comfortable and confident so you women can also look up to them to see how important education is,” said Jackie O’Keefe Board Member of Miss Western Massachusetts.

The competition also features private interviews with the panel of judges, in addition to the stage portions.
Caroline Holladay was named Miss Western Massachusetts for 2022.

The three winners will move on to compete in the Miss Massachusetts Outstanding Teen scholarship pageant in Westport in April and the Miss Massachusetts Scholarship pageant in Worcester in July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Westport, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Aligning forces could give early college big boost

On the same day that a coalition launched behind the goal of boosting enrollment in early college programs from 4,500 to 45,000 in five years, the chair of the state's K-12 education board also touted outcomes of early college.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Sheriff Cocchi running for 2022 election

The 2022 election is a little less than nine months away, but candidates for office in Massachusetts can now take-out papers to run for office. Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi took out papers Tuesday morning at the State Office Building in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Massachusetts#Springfield College#The Fuller Arts Center#Caroline Holladay Miss#Jackie O Keefe Board#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WWLP

Redistricting decisions spill into election year

In the wake of 2021's decennial redistricting effort, state officials this week made nomination papers available for candidates running in reconfigured districts, but the process for legislative hopefuls is getting underway with some unusual bumps along the road that ultimately tie back to the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy