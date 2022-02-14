Miss Western Massachusetts competition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – 11 talented competitors took to the stage Saturday to vie for the title of Miss Western Massachusetts.

22News anchor Ciara Speller hosted the pageant in the Fuller Arts Center at Springfield College. Three titles were awarded for Miss Western Massachusetts, Miss Pioneer Valley and Miss Western Massachusetts Outstanding Teen.

Miss Western Massachusetts – Caroline Holladay

Miss Pioneer Valley – Bailey Tatro

Miss Western Massachusetts’ Outstanding Teen – Laila Hosnander

1st Runner Up – Madelynn Hardtke

2nd Runner Up – Taylor Durant

(Courtesy: Peter Camyre)

This is a scholarship competition for women throughout western Massachusetts. The competitors were able to show off their social initiatives, talents, intelligence and poise in a series of competitions like dance, stellar performance, and public speaking.

“The young women have many opportunities to take on these titles they will not only represent at the miss Massachusetts competition but they also get to choose a social impact initiative,” said Kimberlee Uzar Co- Director of Miss Western Massachusetts Scholarship Organization.

“We are looking for well rounded women who have well rounded talents and be able to feel powerful comfortable and confident so you women can also look up to them to see how important education is,” said Jackie O’Keefe Board Member of Miss Western Massachusetts.



The competition also features private interviews with the panel of judges, in addition to the stage portions.

Caroline Holladay was named Miss Western Massachusetts for 2022.

The three winners will move on to compete in the Miss Massachusetts Outstanding Teen scholarship pageant in Westport in April and the Miss Massachusetts Scholarship pageant in Worcester in July.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.