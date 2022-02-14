Ukraine's UIA airline says insurance firms end its cover in Ukrainian airspace

KYIV, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine International Airlines, the country's biggest carrier, said on Monday it had received official notification from insurers terminating cover of aircraft for its flights in Ukrainian airspace, amid escalating tension with Russia.

An image from the tracking website Flightradar24.com displays the tracks of a U.S. Air Force Global Hawk intelligence-gathering military drone sweeping back and forth across Ukraine on Feb 14.

"UIA is making efforts and is constantly negotiating with insurance companies, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the state aviation administration and hopes for mutual understanding," it said in the statement.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Wriiting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Susan Fenton

