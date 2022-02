Whether it’s in music, politics, or even sports, there will be the purists who don’t like how the new generation does things. You can hear a lot of basketball purists, especially those who grew up idolizing Kareem, Chamberlain, Magic, Bird, or Even Jordan, criticize how the game is played today. Some have even blamed Steph Curry for how the game is played now.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO