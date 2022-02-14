ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Multi-car crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken Co. slows traffic

By D.V. Wise
 1 day ago

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol along with EMS are on the scene of a crash.

The multi-car collision happened at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Sudlow Lake road in Aiken County.

The call came in around 8:35 a.m. Monday morning.

Motorists may want to find an alternate route.

WJBF

Brush Fire Along I-20 Under Control

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol is telling drivers be cautious driving I-20 in Columbia County due to a brush fire along the shoulder of Westbound lanes near mile marker 187. A previously closed lane has been reopened, but caution is still advised. Georgia State Patrol informs WJBF that Georgia State Troopers are not […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One dead in Edgefield County crash

UPDATE 2:38 P.M. – According to Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett, the victim in a deadly Edgefield County crash Sunday evening was 23-year-old Tyra Johnson of Saluda County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, this was a single vehicle accident in which the driver of a truck ran off the road hitting several trees on […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Temporary lane closure on Lewiston Road in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia – According to the Columbia County Traffic Engineering & Operations Department, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift on Lewiston Road. The intermittent lane closure will be Thursday, February 17th until Friday, February 25th from 9:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. According to officials, the lane closure will allow paving […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
WJBF

Richmond County man wanted for depositing forged check

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 30-year-old Malcolm Jamal Heggs is wanted for depositing a forged check into his bank account. Heggs drives a Ford F250 and frequently tows a black utility trailer holding pine straw. He has a warrant on file with RCSO. If you have any information on Heggs, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man facing charges following armed robbery in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — An 18-year-old is facing charges following an armed robbery in Barnwell. Gabrieon K. McMillan, 18, of Martin, S.C. is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges stem from an incident at Morris Quick and Easy Store on Saturday, February 5. […]
BARNWELL, SC
WJBF

Tanker crashes into Long Island furniture store, sparking massive fire; Sunrise Highway closed in area

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. (PIX11) — A massive fire tore through an empty Long Island furniture store after a fuel tanker slammed into the building overnight, according to police. The crash and subsequent blaze shut down the Sunrise Highway in the area Wednesday morning. Fire officials said they responded to the alarm around 1:10 a.m. and […]
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
WJBF

Missing Augusta woman located

UPDATE: Investigators tell us Walker has been located, is safe and is doing well. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing woman. 23-year-old Kaya Walker was last seen on the 2000 block of Ellis Street on February 13th at 3:30 p.m. Walker was last […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Waynesboro officer suspended after what parents say was near kidnapping

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF)- A Waynesboro police officer is off the job. This comes after a complaint accusing two officers of nearly allowing a 7-year-old girl to be kidnapped while they were arresting her father. After an Internal Affairs investigation into what happened during that arrest, Officer Ronald Bartlett has been suspended for 8 days without […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

Man breaks into building; steals police equipment in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — A man is facing charges of second-degree burglary and possession of body armor by a violent offender.s following an incident in Allendale. Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Joseph Tommy Loadholt, 54, on Friday, February 11. The charges stem from an incident on or about February 5 when, […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WJBF

Parent appeals to ban To Kill A Mockingbird in Columbia County schools

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A complaint about a well-known piece of literature launched a review by Columbia County leaders. Parent and educator Lori Van Lenten said she’s disappointed with a recent push by a local parent to ban the book, To Kill A Mockingbird because of the racial language. “How do we teach them how […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

SLED arrests Sumter couple; charged with human trafficking

SUMTER, S.C. (WJBF) – On February 4, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested and charged a Sumter couple with human trafficking. Will Fullwood and his girlfriend, Tina Mae Epps were booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on the Trafficking in Persons charges and have both been released on bond, according to SLED spokesman […]
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

WJBF

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

