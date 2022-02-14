Multi-car crash on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken Co. slows traffic
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol along with EMS are on the scene of a crash.
The multi-car collision happened at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Sudlow Lake road in Aiken County.
The call came in around 8:35 a.m. Monday morning.
Motorists may want to find an alternate route.
