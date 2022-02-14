ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

SLED investigating inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

By Dan Vasko
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msjz6_0eDwDAvl00

Editor’s Note: The last name of the inmate has changed.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to a release from the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, 24-year-old Christopher Johari James Benson, of Spartanburg, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:26 a.m. Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office and sheriff’s office are also investigating.

Results of the forensic autopsy are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

One-year-old run over by tractor

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An accident involving a child and farm tractor has sent the young child to the hospital, according to officials. Landrum Fire Department officials say they received a call about a 1-year-old child run over by a tractor shortly before 4:00 p.m. Firefighters say when they arrived the child was breathing […]
LANDRUM, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

SC woman dies after vehicle strikes tree in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when a vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree in Lincoln County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. Monday when a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling north […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#Spartanburg Co
WNCT

Monday marked 22 years since the disappearance of Shelby 9-year-old

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A community is making another push to solve the mysterious disappearance of a nine-year-old girl in Shelby, 22 years ago Monday. Monday marked 22 years since Asha Degree went missing in Shelby and in observance of the current circumstances of her unknown whereabouts, billboards have gone up in […]
SHELBY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Federal complaint filed against man over flight diversion to NC

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a disruptive passenger who prompted a flight from New York to Florida to divert to a North Carolina airport. The document says Michael Aaron Ganter “did knowingly interfere with the performance” of flight attendants and crew members by “assaulting and intimidating” them and “threatening […]
MORRISVILLE, NC
WNCT

Iredell County K-9s sniff out more than 100 pounds of pot on I-77

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Big drug busts along Interstate-77. So far this year, several hundred pounds of marijuana have been found in cars in Iredell County. On Monday, a major bust consisting of 145 pounds of marijuana took place along the interstate. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has one of the largest […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy