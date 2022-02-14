CHP K9 officer finds over 20 pounds of suspected cocaine at traffic stop

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KRON) — Good job, Bruce!

CHP K9 officer Bruce and his handler conducted a traffic stop on I-5 in Fresno County and found approximately 22 pounds of suspected cocaine.

The incident happened on Friday, February 4th.

The driver was arrested for possession of drugs for sale and other drug related charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.