Florida State

Ron DeSantis Has Officials Tour Florida Farms Hit by Record Freeze

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mDSh_0eDwBCuT00

Last week, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Sec. Dane Eagle and Florida Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Director Kevin Guthrie toured Florida orange groves, vegetable farms, and sugar cane fields to survey damage from the record freeze that occurred the weekend of January 28-30.

During the freeze event, temperatures reached decade lows in areas of Central and South Florida, causing significant crop damage. In response, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency and instructed Eagle and Guthrie to survey the impacts of the freeze on Florida’s economy. Earlier in the month, DEO activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey.

Eagle and Guthrie examine damaged crops with Florida farmers.

“When touring the impacted farms, I witnessed firsthand the loss faced by Florida’s agricultural industry,” said Eagle. “Florida owes much of its economic success to the agricultural industry, and under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, our farmers will receive the support they need.”

“The Division has remained in constant contact with our agricultural partners and impacted counties to assist in their recovery efforts from freezing temperatures,” said Guthrie. “After visiting with many farmers who suffered from damaged crops, we are more committed than ever in ensuring that all resources are being used to support our agriculture community.”

Following Eagle and Guthrie’s visit to the impacted farms, DeSantis requested that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issue a Disaster Declaration for impacted counties. The governor’s letter also requested that the USDA make all assistance available through USDA programs be made available to the Florida Farmers impacted by the freeze. T

Results from the Business Damage Assessment Survey will be shared with various federal, state, and local agencies to implement appropriate relief. Businesses can complete the survey online at FloridaDisaster.biz by selecting “Freezing Weather Event January 2022” from the dropdown menu.

Comments / 20

Mike Lavallee
1d ago

He should shake hands with some of the migrant pickers...if he can find any. Crops will rot again this year if there's no one here to pick them.

Reply
2
keep it right 7
1d ago

Deathsatan is is working for 1 reason votes 💯 , Yes the agriculture has bad problems , but the next Governor can do better , 💯💙

Reply(8)
4
matt 2 pizza
1d ago

just another instance of this place being a pillar of misinformation I live in North Florida we've had no record freeze here so there's no way possible they had one south of us thank you so much

Reply
2
