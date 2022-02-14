Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared an adorable picture of his new son after his wife went into labor at the Super Bowl

Van Jefferson welcomed his second child and won the Super Bowl on Sunday. Reuters/Mark Rebilas

Van Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor during Super Bowl LVI.

After the game, the Rams wide receiver rushed to the hospital to meet his new son.

He shared an adorable picture of him holding the newborn to his Instagram story.

Van Jefferson shared an adorable picture of his newborn son after he rushed straight from winning Super Bowl LVI to the hospital on Sunday.

Jefferson's wife, Samaria, was in the stands watching the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals when she went into labor in the middle of the game.

From the stadium, several reporters saw as Samaria exited the stadium on a stretcher.

As soon as the game was over, Jefferson grabbed his daughter and rushed off the field and through the locker room to join his wife at the hospital.

Soon after, Jefferson then shared a photo of him holding his newborn son on his Instagram story.

"It was a great day, bro," he also said on Instagram Live. "I got three prizes today – my wife, my son and the Super Bowl."

Prior to the Super Bowl, Samaria told The Athletic that she was determined to be at the SoFi Stadium to support her husband.

"Just like any other game, I'm going to be there this Sunday and I'm going to stay calm and pray to God my water doesn't break," she said. "I am 100% going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything."

Samaria also told the Rams not to tell Van if she went into labor during the game.

"I'll see you at the hospital afterwards,'" Samaria told Van, according to The Athletic. "Hey, you go play. We'll see you after."

Jefferson caught four of eight targets for 23 yards as the Rams came from behind to beat the Bengals 23-20.

Jefferson's teammate also had a memorable day

While celebrating the Ram's victory on the field, Taylor Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson.

Rapp's teammates and friends stood around and filmed the touching moment, with Johnson breaking into tears as she said yes.

"Two rings!" the third-year safety later wrote in an Instagram story alongside a picture of him and Johnson embracing.

Rapp, 24, and Johnson are high school sweethearts from Washington, and stuck together through college while he played at the University of Washington.