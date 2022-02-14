Gov. Youngkin encourages Virginians to get vaccinated, releases COVID-19 PSA video
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin released a public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to encourage Virginians get get the vaccine as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan.
A release by the Office of the Governor stated, “While Governor Youngkin does not believe in mandating the vaccine, he believes it’s a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.”Average US gas price spikes 15 cents over 3 weeks to $3.55
“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”
Watch Gov. Youngkin’s PSA here:
Governor Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan includes re-prioritizing resources toward vaccine education and outreach, including expanded efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities, according to the release.Community gathers at Fox Elementary to spread love around the gates on Valentine’s Day
The plan also includes efforts to host additional COVID-19 vaccine events across the state and increasing the number of mobile vaccine units that serve rural communities. Currently, there are approximately 1400 vaccine events across the Commonwealth.
To find a vaccine event near you, contact or check the website of your local health department ; to schedule a vaccine appointment at a CVC, pharmacy or other location, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.
Comments / 0