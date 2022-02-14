Gov. Youngkin encourages Virginians to get vaccinated, releases COVID-19 PSA video

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin released a public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to encourage Virginians get get the vaccine as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan.

A release by the Office of the Governor stated, “While Governor Youngkin does not believe in mandating the vaccine, he believes it’s a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”

Watch Gov. Youngkin’s PSA here:

Governor Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan includes re-prioritizing resources toward vaccine education and outreach, including expanded efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities, according to the release.

The plan also includes efforts to host additional COVID-19 vaccine events across the state and increasing the number of mobile vaccine units that serve rural communities. Currently, there are approximately 1400 vaccine events across the Commonwealth.

To find a vaccine event near you, contact or check the website of your local health department ; to schedule a vaccine appointment at a CVC, pharmacy or other location, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

