Feb. 3, 2022 – Rock Products and Burgex Mining Consultants continue to team up to bring the aggregates industry critical information and resources. We previously announced our collaboration to produce an all-new digital version of our Aggregates Atlas, and you will continue to hear more about that. Today we are releasing Burgex’s updated projections for aggregates production through 2026. The information is presented in both U.S. short tons and metric tons. Interesting to note that when they released these projections, they called for 2021 production of 2.547 million metric tons. The U.S. Geological Survey just released preliminary 2021 totals – with more specific numbers to come in the weeks ahead – and they peg 2021 production at about 2.5 million metric tons. The team from Burgex was spot on.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO