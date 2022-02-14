ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning Conclude Road Trip Tuesday Night Before Another Layoff

By Tom Layberger
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GA9fD_0eDw9xqN00

TAMPA, FL. – The Lightning’s awkward three-game, post-all-star road trip resumes Tuesday night in Newark against the Devils.

The games were rescheduled during what would have been a two-week Olympic break. With the NHL not participating in Beijing, a decision that was made a few days prior to Christmas, the current window is being used to make up games that were previously postponed due to the virus.

Following an eight-day layoff, the Lightning returned to action with back-to-back games. A 3-2 loss in Colorado on Thursday night was followed by a 4-3 win at Arizona 24 hours later.

After entering Denver’s high altitude and falling behind 2-0 and being outshot 24-11 in the opening period, after which they trailed 2-1, the Lightning got some wind in their sails over the final two periods, though they came away pointless.

Then, against the pesky Coyotes, the Bolts took a first period lead they would not relinquish. The win in Glendale lifted their mark in the second of back-to-back games this season to 5-0-1 and kept alive their season-long streak of not having lost consecutive games.

The ability to bounce back quickly in back-to-back situations, in part, underscores what the Lightning have been about the past couple of years.

Victor Hedman, Credit: Tampa Bay Lightning

“That’s kind of been in our DNA for a while,” said Steven Stamkos , after scoring a pair of third-period goals in Arizona. “You can go back to our last couple of playoff runs and we bounced back after a loss. We didn’t have the best start against Colorado, but it doesn’t linger because we had a chance to come out (and play Friday night).”

After Tuesday’s night game, the Lightning will have seven days off before hosting Edmonton next Wednesday. That will be team’s first game at Amalie Arena since February 1, and the last home game this month. They close the month with an outdoor game in Nashville against the Predators on the 26th.

March opens with three games (Ottawa, Pittsburgh, Detroit) at Amalie Arena in the first four days of the month.

“It has been a little different,” said Stamkos, in referencing a slate that has been just that. “But no matter if you play one game in 10 days or four games in six nights, it is about habits.”

The Lightning are a veteran team that has not allowed much in the way of bad habits to get in their way, especially during their two-year Cup run. To that extent, how they closed out the win at Arizona was a perfect example of a team doing what it needs to do in order to secure two points.

The effort displayed by the line of Stamkos, Anthony Cirelli, and Alex Killorn in preventing the Coyotes, who pulled goalie Karel Vejmelka and came within 4-3 with 1:38 left, from getting out of their own zone and going for the equalizer was a thing of beauty in sealing the victory.
Remember, it was the end of a sixth period in two nights following a lengthy layoff.

“It makes you breathe a little easier at the other end of the ice and that is why this team has been so successful,” said goalie Brian Elliott, who improved to 5-2-2. “They know when to buckle down and really push. I was the benefactor (Friday night).”

The Lightning, who are 15-7-2 on the road, will face the Devils for the third time this season. They split the first two games at Amalie Arena with New Jersey winning 5-3 on November 20 and the Bolts coming out on top, 3-2, on January 27.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Lightning Conclude Road Trip Tuesday Night Before Another Layoff

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Third-period barrage helps Lightning beat Devils

Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Lightning scored five unanswered goals against New Jersey on Tuesday night, beating the Devils 6-3 in Newark, N.J., to win the season series. Trailing 3-1 in the second, Tampa Bay scored twice to end the...
NHL
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning head to Jersey for rescheduled game vs. Devils

The Bolts and Devils are making up their originally scheduled January 10 contest. Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against New Jersey on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App,...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Devils Surrender 5 Unanswered Goals in 6-3 Loss to Lightning

One of these days, the New Jersey Devils will learn how to put together a full sixty minute effort. Until that day comes, they’ll continue to get manhandled and fold when they face any adversity. Tuesday was no different. The New Jersey Devils did a lot of good things for a long stretch of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and led 3-1 midway through the second period, but allowed five unanswered goals in the blink of an eye to find a way to lose once again, this time by a score of 6-3.
NHL

Lightning score five straight, rally past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning scored five straight goals in a 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday. Victor Hedman gave the Lightning a 4-3 lead at 7:17 of the third period on a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
iheart.com

Lightning Erupt In Third For Win Over Devils

The Tampa Bay Lightning (32-11-6) defeated the New Jersey Devils (17-28-5) 6-3 on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils built a 2-1 lead in the first period and made it 3-1 with a goal early in the second. From there, the Lightning got goals from Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn as the second period progressed to tie the game 3-3.
NHL

Forsberg makes 33 saves, Senators defeat Capitals

Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown each notched a goal and assist, and Anton Forsberg made 33 out of 34 saves in the Senators' 4-1 victory. Alex Formenton scored at 5:34 of the first period to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead, the Senators' first goal in 162:39. "I think people were...
10 Tampa Bay

Lightning using February to recover before a playoff run

TAMPA, Fla. — With plenty of NHL games that need to be made up before the regular season ends, the league made the decision to not send players to the Olympic Games. This had an impact on multiple Lightning players and their coaching staff. Head Coach Jon Cooper was...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Alex Killorn
Pgh Hockey Now

Letang Wins It; Penguins Grand Comeback, Crosby’s 500th Beat Flyers 5-4 in OT

It looked like hope was fading. The Pittsburgh Penguins trailed 4-2 with just eight minutes remaining. Passes looked like bricks. Shots went wide. Yet the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-11-8) scored two goals in 22 seconds later in the third period. A historic, milestone 500th goal by Sidney Crosby goal that doubled as a power-play goal, another fourth-line goal, and a game-tying goal by light-scoring defenseman Chad Ruhwedel propelled the Penguins.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Gamethread #50: New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Our Favorite Team stunned tonight’s opponents in their house with a whirlwind of a third period comeback back in November. They did not embarrass themselves (entirely) in a one-goal loss in their house three weeks ago. Both games are in the past. The two-time defending champions will be in Newark tonight. They continue to demonstrate that they are a contender for a third-straight title. Buckle up for this game.
NHL
greensboro.com

Wake Forest heads to Durham to face Duke on Tuesday night in important ACC road game

A preview of Wake Forest’s men’s basketball game:. Wake Forest: 10-5 ACC, 20-6 overall, No. 40 in NET rankings. Duke: 11-3, 21-4, No. 11 in NET rankings. 1. Wake Forest is going to need its defense. It was missing in action on Saturday in a loss to Miami at Joel Coliseum. There’s no question the Deacons can score points but if they don’t start playing better defense, the end of the regular season will be difficult.
DURHAM, NC
Pgh Hockey Now

SIDNEY CROSBY SCORES #500!

His first goal was Oct. 8, 2005. Sidney Crosby scored his first NHL goal in his third NHL game. He lit the lamp at the now-distant memory Civic Arena, across the street from PPG Paints Arena. Big things were expected, but many players have carried big promises only to fizzle or never reach greatness. And 16 years later, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain is just the second active player and 46th in NHL history to record his 500th goal.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Bolts#Predators
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby scores 500th career goal

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal during Tuesday’s home game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The goal came at 16:34 of the first period on a power-play opportunity and supplied the Penguins with a 2-1 lead. From the high slot of the offensive zone, Penguins defenseman Kris...
NHL
NESN

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-22-1) vs. Calgary Flames (26-13-6) Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Calgary Flames Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Spread: Blue Jackets +1.5 (-102) | Flames -1.5 (-120) Total: 6.5 Over (-102) Under (-120) Odds to win Stanley Cup: Blue Jackets +30,000|Flames +2,000. All NHL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets...
NHL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders

Mark Pysyk remembers little about his first NHL game, a mid-March loss in Washington in 2013. Pysyk, less than three years removed from being drafted during the first round by the Sabres, tallied one shot and skated just short of 15 minutes. "It was all a blur, lot of nerves,"...
Vail Daily

Avalanche continue their point streak by blanking Stars

MONTREAL — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72 in...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

NHL Soundbites: Avalanche, Penguins, Sabres, Senators & More

The daily “NHL Soundbites” column is your go-to for the top quotes from every game in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Soundbites, these are...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Winning Streak at 6, Markstrom Eyes Shutout Record

Flames Weekly offers a look at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let me know how you thought the team performed or post any ideas or questions about the Flames.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Takeaways From Western Canada Road Trip

The New York Islanders returned from the All-Star break with a three-game road trip and were eager to make up ground in the Metropolitan Division. In the first game back, the Islanders defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3, highlighted by a five-goal first period, and looked poised to carry the momentum into the following two games.
NHL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
103K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy