The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sent Denali Therapeutics its formal clinical hold letter after announcing on January 12 its decision to do so. Denali received an e-mail from the regulator back then, placing the planned clinical trial for the investigational new drug (IND) application for investigational Alzheimer’s drug, DNL919, on hold but did not state a clear reason. Denali had immediately complied with the directive and said it expected to see a formal letter from the FDA within 30 days.

