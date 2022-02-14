DSU Basketball Split Decisions on Senior Day

Two women’s track and field school records were set on day two of the NCAA Division I South Dakota State Indoor Track Classic on Saturday at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. Josie Wolf set a school record time in the 200-meter dash, finishing at 25.67 seconds and coming in ninth place. She also placed at the top of any NAIA runner and ran her season-best time in the 60-meter dash prelims at 7.92 seconds. Kezley Yeager broke a 19-year record by finishing at 58.08 seconds in the 400-meter dash. This was also a NAIA Provisional ‘B’ qualifying time.

