ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

DSU Basketball Split Decisions on Senior Day

amazingmadison.com
 1 day ago

Dakota State women’s basketball clinched the regular season conference title following Saturday’s win against Valley City State, 91-57.In her first start of the season, Ashlyn Macdonald secured...

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetpreps.com

Sycamore splits with Fairview on senior night

Sycamore hosted Fairview last week for the War Eagles and Lady War Eagles senior night. The two schools would split the games that evening with Sycamore taking the girls’ game 52-30 while Fairview took the win in the boys contest 74-50. Sycamore’s Lady War Eagle basketball team has just...
HIGH SCHOOL
amazingmadison.com

Three School Records Were Set at Indoor Track & Field Events on Saturday

Two women’s track and field school records were set on day two of the NCAA Division I South Dakota State Indoor Track Classic on Saturday at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. Josie Wolf set a school record time in the 200-meter dash, finishing at 25.67 seconds and coming in ninth place. She also placed at the top of any NAIA runner and ran her season-best time in the 60-meter dash prelims at 7.92 seconds. Kezley Yeager broke a 19-year record by finishing at 58.08 seconds in the 400-meter dash. This was also a NAIA Provisional ‘B’ qualifying time.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Moe
KULR8

Montana State men's tennis notches two home sweeps

BOZEMAN — Montana State collected a pair of nonconference men’s tennis wins Saturday, sweeping both Whitman and Whitworth 7-0 in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center. The Cats played clean tennis throughout the day, winning all doubles matches and every set in singles play. Seven different Bobcats saw action, including freshman Georgios Nouchakis in his Montana State debut.
BOZEMAN, MT
midutahradio.com

Weber State Men’s Basketball To Honor Legendary Coach Dick Motta

OGDEN, Utah-In news released late Monday, Weber State men’s basketball will honor former legendary Wildcats head coach Dick Motta. Motta will be honored March 5 for Senior Day at the Dee Events Center as the Wildcats host in-state foe Southern Utah. The jersey retired in his honor will feature...
OGDEN, UT
406mtsports.com

Montana State men schedule makeup game with Southern Utah for March 1

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team plans to make up its postponed game against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. March 1 at Worthington Arena, the school announced Tuesday. The game was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 15, but COVID-19 protocols within the Thunderbirds’ program pushed...
BOZEMAN, MT
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Ferris boys, Mead girls reach 3A district title game; Central Valley boys fall in 4A semifinal

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Kamiakin 65, Central Valley 62: Tyler Bilodeau scored 28 points and the Braves (19-2) beat the visiting Bears (15-7) in a semifinal. Dylan Darling led CV with 25 points and Nathan Rowell added 15. The Bears, who trailed by 13 at halftime, face Lewis and Clark in a loser-out at Mead HS on Thursday.
MEAD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Day
goseawolves.com

GNAC tabs Voliva for weekly honor

PORTLAND, Ore. – After helping the Seawolves extend their winning streak to six games with two road victories, Alaska Anchorage's Tennae Voliva has been named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week for women's basketball, the league announced Monday. A senior center, Voliva averaged 19.5 points, 9.0...
montanasports.com

MSU Billings women send off seniors with win, men sweep SPU

BILLINGS – A determined Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team ran away from Western Oregon University for a 72-52 Great Northwest Athletic Conference win at Alterowitz Gym on Senior Night Saturday. Playing in her final game on her home floor, senior Taryn Shelley led the way with...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
amazingmadison.com

Fourth Quarter Free Throws Sealed Win for McCook Central/Montrose Over Tri-Valley

McCook Central/Montrose’s Ashtyn Wobig made nine free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Fighting Cougars ahead and get a win against Tri-Valley. Wobig and Michaela McCormick both ended with 14 points. Paige Jewett led Tri-Valley with 15 points. MCM hosts Madison on Thursday and Tri-Valley ended their season in the loss, finishing at 11-9.
MONTROSE, SD
montanasports.com

Early 22-0 run sparks MSU Billings men past Western Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Boosted by a 22-0 run early in the first half, the Montana State University Billings men’s basketball team had its best offensive outing of the season and spoiled Western Washington’s senior night in a big 91-64 road win on Monday night. “I’m proud of...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena Capital girls knock off previously undefeated Missoula Hellgate in double overtime

HELENA — Capital has now knocked off both teams ahead of it in the Western AA standings, and thanks to the Bruins, there are no undefeated teams left on the girls side of the west leaderboard. It took double overtime on Tuesday, but the Bruins bested previously undefeated and No. 2-ranked Missoula Hellgate 49-43, leaning heavily on junior Jada Clarkson to get the upset victory.
HELENA, MT
wwuvikings.com

Vikings Downed by MSUB in Home Finale

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Montana State Billings got off to a quick start that included an early 22-0 scoring run and never looked back in an 91-64 victory over Western Washington University Monday evening in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action on WECU Court in Carver Gym. WWU dropped its third...
BELLINGHAM, WA
cokercobras.com

Men's Lacrosse Falls to Colorado Mesa on Monday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse fell to Colorado Mesa on Monday (Feb. 14) by a score of 21-5. Cal Gibson led the Cobras with two goals, while Caden Gore, Henry Haskett and Will Habel each scored once. Haskett dished out two assists in the game, while Dominic Madlang, Gibson and Ethan Ramsey each helped on one Coker goal. Ethan Hofert led the Cobras with nine ground balls in the game, while Connor Gross added three in the game. Haskett, Nathan Allan, Ramsey and Jake Brundage each collected two, while Justin Beighey, Zyaire Marshall, Gibson and Habel each registered one. Allan, Corey Gales, Gross and Brundage each caused one turnover in the game, while Hofert made a career-high 15 saves in the game. Lou Webb also recorded seven saves in the game.
HARTSVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy