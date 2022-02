If I had a million dollars, I’d buy commercial time at the upcoming Super Bowl and run an ad that says, in big bold letters, “SSI is not Social Security.”. I have written dozens of past columns about this topic. But I’ve just got to do so again. It seems to me that just about everyone in this country confuses the Supplemental Security Income program with the Social Security program. To clarify, let’s start with some background.

