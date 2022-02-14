From basketball to soccer: Vote for the Alexandria area athlete of the week of Feb. 7-13

Who was the Alexandria area's best athlete for the week of Feb. 7-13?

You can vote in The Town Talk’s athlete of the week poll below.

The poll will close Thursday at noon and you can vote as many times as you'd like.

Any nominations for Athlete of the Week or our weekly top performers list can be e-mailed to lgafford@thetowntalk.com .

NOTE: If the poll does not appear, click here .

LAST WEEK'S TOP PERFORMERS: Top performers from the Alexandria area in high school sports for week of Feb. 7

SOCCER ROUNDUP: ASH wins in overtime to advance to LHSAA boys soccer semifinals; Menard, Leesville fall

WALSH TO MISS STATE: Why ASH junior pitcher Alex Walsh committed to Mississippi State baseball

ATHLETES

Justin Burns, Peabody: Burns averaged 26 points and 9.5 rebounds last week as the Warhorses earned wins over Bolton and Tioga to win the District 3-4A title.

Eythan Foxworth, ASH: Foxworth scored two goals, including the game-winning penalty kick in the Trojans’ 4-3 overtime win over Denham Springs in the LHSAA Division I quarterfinals.

Krystina Greene, Oak Hill: Greene scored 21 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists in Oak Hill’s 61-39 win over Glenmora.

Janara Kirts, Montgomery: Kirts had three double-doubles for the Lady Tigers last week – averaging 28 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.7 steals. Kirts’ best performance came Feb. 10 against Logansport where she scored 34 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and had nine steals, while going 20-for-25 from the free-throw line.

Keira James, Marksville: James averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and five steals to lead the Lady Tigers to wins over Buckeye and Grant. James also reached the 1,000-point mark for her career last week.

Katrina Lavalais, Peabody: Lavalais averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to lead the Lady Warhorses to wins over Bolton and Tioga – clinching their first district title since 2015. Against Tioga Feb. 11, she had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds and added six steals and five blocks.

Omarion “Diddy” Layssard, Northwood: Layssard had an average of 25 points to lead the Gators to a 2-1 week and had a week-high of 30 points against Block Feb. 10.

Car’tracus Mitchell, Rapides: Mitchell had 24 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game, as the Mustangs went 1-1 last week. On Feb. 11, Mitchell stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, nine steals, seven assists and six rebounds in a 72-63 win over Menard.

Mattie Parham, LaSalle: Parham notched a double-double of 17 points and 21 rebounds in LaSalle’s 51-43 win over St. Mary’s on Feb. 10, while adding four blocks.

Leon Posey IV, Oakdale: Posey scored 29 points and made five 3-pointers as the Warriors breezed past Rosepine, 88-47, on Feb. 8. Posey now has 2,000 points for his high school career after reaching that milestone in a 103-30 win over Pickering.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Jan. 3-9: Aly Jo Warren, Menard

Jan. 10-16: Emma Tucker, Oak Hill

Jan. 17-23: Jordan Mathews, Peabody

Jan. 24-30: Ryan Hicks, Menard

Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: From basketball to soccer: Vote for the Alexandria area athlete of the week of Feb. 7-13