Colorado State

5 things you need to know - Monday, February 14

By Michael Rummel
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, February 14.

_____
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain high

The United States says Russia has 130,000 troops staged near its borders with Ukraine, and that Russia could launch an invasion this week.

It comes as Ukraine waits for Russia's response to its formal request for a meeting.

The US is pulling most staff out of its embassy in Kyiv and warning Americans to leave Ukraine.
_____
Busiest US-Canada border crossing reopens after anti-vaccine mandate protesters cleared

Police say they've cleared protesters who were blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, a key US-Canada border crossing.

The so-called freedom convoy had been protesting pandemic restrictions, stifling the key trade route to do so.

Police say they arrested at least 12 people while clearing demonstrators so the bridge could reopen.
_____
Kamila Valieva: Russian figure skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

A teen ice skater from Russia will continue to compete in the Beijing Olympics, despite testing positive for a banned heart medication.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of Kamila Valieva overnight.

The World Anti-Doping Agency says it will further investigate Valieva's entourage.
_____
US moves to third in medal count as Norway keeps top spot

There's been another mix-up in the top 5, with Austria now in fifth place.

Norway still holds first place with 9 gold medals, 5 silver, and 7 bronze.

Germany is in second with 8 gold.

Team USA is in third currently with 7 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals, after adding one in the last hour.
_____
Warm and sunny Valentine's Day
We couldn't ask for better weather the day after the Superbowl and on Valentine's Day!

The forecast calls for sunny skies and warm air across southern Colorado. We'll see light winds today so fire danger will remain low through the afternoon.
_____

