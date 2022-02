Leading minds behind the digital revolution discuss forging new pathways towards building a better future. Building Better Worlds announces their inaugural virtual global conference slated for Feb. 15, 2022. This is the first in a series of events designed to address both the promises and challenges of realizing the Metaverse. With leading voices contributing from throughout the world, the conference series serves as a grassroots platform for champions of a decentralized web3.0. Building Better Worlds’ mission is to advance ideas and programs that will help realize the potential for the metaverse to unleash an unprecedented wave of positive innovation.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO