A New Cranky Talk is Live – Spirit and Frontier Merge!

crankyflier.com
 2 days ago

We had a whole plan for this week’s Cranky Talk, and then Frontier and Spirit had to ruin it with this whole merger thing. Ok, so maybe...

crankyflier.com

crankyflier.com

Cranky on the Web: The Frontier/Spirit Merger

What the Frontier-Spirit deal means for RDU, other mid-sized airports – Triangle Business Journal. Any time there’s a merger, every town wants to know what it means for them. I’ve spoken with a few outlets on the Frontier/Spirit merger, but I just don’t have answers. We don’t know enough yet, but it probably won’t be bad for any specific locality if I’m making my best guess.
ECONOMY
InsideHook

Spirit and Frontier Are Merging to Create a Super Crappy Airline

Frontier and Spirit airlines have long helmed the discount carrier space, competing for lowest airfare — and most uncomfortable seats — for nearly three decades. But now, in a show of “if you can’t be more disappointing than them, join them” camaraderie, two of the most reviled names in the travel sector are finally joining forces.
INDUSTRY
kazu.org

Low-cost airlines Frontier and Spirit announce they're merging

Two U.S. airlines known for their cheap fares have announced they're planning to merge to create what they call the country's "most competitive ultra-low fare" airline. Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines said in a joint press release Monday that the companies' boards of directors had unanimously approved the $6.6 billion transaction and expect it to close in the second half of this year.
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

Spirit and Frontier are merging, but what should the new airline be called? We have ideas.

Great news: The US is about to get a new airline! The new carrier will be almost as large as JetBlue, United, or Delta. The bad news: The new airline is the result of a merger between Spirit and Frontier Airlines. In case you’ve never flown either airline, allow me to explain. Spirit and Frontier are the bottom feeders in the aquarium of aviation.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Frontier and Spirit are merging: What does it mean for flyers?

The two biggest "ultra-low-cost" airline companies in the US -- Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines -- have agreed to merge in a $6.6 billion deal announced Monday. The combination of companies will create the fifth biggest airline in the country, after the big four of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, which account for about 70% of all US flights.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Avianca Calls For Unruly Passenger Action After Baby Kicked On Barcelona Flight

Following a disgusting incident onboard Avianca’s flight AV18 between Bogotá (Colombia) and Barcelona (Spain), the airline is urging governments worldwide to strengthen the regulations against disruptive passengers. According to Avianca, incidents related to unruly travelers have doubled since 2018. What happened?. On February 6, 2021, there was an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Alaska Air launches flight subscription program that starts at $49 per month

Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK, +1.35% announced the launch of Flight Pass on Wednesday, a subscription service that offers 6, 12 or 24 round-trip flights for a fixed price. Subscriptions start at $49 per month. Flight Pass Pro, which offers additional flexibility, starts at $199 per month. Travelers are responsible for additional taxes and fees. Alaska Air is a West coast-based airline with more than 100 daily flights from airports across California. Alaska Air stock is up 1.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Investors buy record share of U.S. homes

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Investors bought a record share of U.S. homes during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a Wednesday report from Redfin.com. Redfin said a record 18.4% of homes sold during the fourth quarter were bought by investors. That's up from 12.6% a year ago. Real estate...
REAL ESTATE
crankyflier.com

What Billions of Dollars Will Do at JFK

There’s been plenty of talk about New York/LaGuardia finally having shed itself of the old Central Terminal Area with its gleaming new Terminal B. While the rebuild of Delta’s Terminal C continues, the real action is shifting over to JFK where the Port Authority is spending (checks notes) $300 gagillion babillion to get rid of several terminals and remake the airport.
LIFESTYLE
defector.com

Eileen Gu Is An American

There is no one like Eileen Gu. The 18-year-old American-born Olympic skier representing her mother’s birth country of China, who won gold in freestyle skiing big air last week and silver in slopestyle on Tuesday, and will seek a third medal in the halfpipe on Friday, has lived a singular life. The details of this life–and the mysteries–can be arranged almost by rote to form a number of particular narratives. The daughter of a Chinese immigrant and single mother, she’s an underdog American success story. Born and raised in a wealthy San Francisco enclave with all the trappings afforded to the American elite, she ungratefully rejected her home country to compete for China. She’s a paragon of women’s empowerment, hoping to inspire women in China to be fearless. She’s an opportunist, capitalizing on China’s vast and growing market potential. She’s a striver, just getting her bag in this capitalist world. She’s a witting or unwitting pawn for the soft-power diplomacy of a repressive regime. She’s a girlboss, jet-setting all over the world and spending her birthday on a yacht in Dubai. She’s a kid who deferred her Stanford admission and is just figuring out her life.
MUSIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Fish Prices Soar With Lent On Horizon

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lent is right around the corner, and for many, that means eating more seafood. But will the higher fish prices stop you from buying seafood this season? If the scores of people shopping at Wholey’s Fish Market on Monday are any indication, then the answer might be no. “It’s a supply-and-demand thing; it’s really that simple,” said Ned Carroll, seafood manager at Wholey’s. “And we’re feeling the pinch just as much as the average consumer is.” >> FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit your event listing Carroll has worked at Wholey’s Fish Market for 40 years. He said he hasn’t see...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Several Pittsburgh companies ranked on Forbes’ 2022 Best Employers lists

PITTSBURGH — Several Pittsburgh-area companies have made the top 500 lists for America’s Best Employers in 2022, published by Forbes. The lists are compiled using data that Forbes collects in partnership with market research company Statista. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans who work at companies with over 1,000 employees. Companies were divided into two categories, those with over 5,000 employees and those with between 1,000 and 5,000. Companies included on the lists spanned across all industries.
heinzhistorycenter.org

Book Review: “The Mount Washington Transit Tunnel Disaster”

Reviewed by Mark Holan, Pittsburgh native and editorial director of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association in Washington, DC. Two dozen people were killed December 24, 1917, when a Pittsburgh Railways streetcar crashed near the south end of the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel near the Smithfield Street Bridge. Scores more were injured in what remains the city’s greatest transit tragedy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Nature.com

Titanium dioxide particles frequently present in face masks intended for general use require regulatory control

Although titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a suspected human carcinogen when inhaled, fiber-grade TiO2 (nano)particles were demonstrated in synthetic textile fibers of face masks intended for the general public. STEM-EDX analysis on sections of a variety of single use and reusable face masks visualized agglomerated near-spherical TiO2 particles in non-woven fabrics, polyester, polyamide and bi-component fibers. Median sizes of constituent particles ranged from 89 to 184Â nm, implying an important fraction of nano-sized particles (<"‰100Â nm). The total TiO2 mass determined by ICP-OES ranged from 791 to 152,345Â Âµg per mask. The estimated TiO2 mass at the fiber surface ranged from 17 to 4394Â Âµg, and systematically exceeded the acceptable exposure level to TiO2 by inhalation (3.6Â Âµg), determined based on a scenario where face masks are worn intensively. No assumptions were made about the likelihood of the release of TiO2 particles itself, since direct measurement of release and inhalation uptake when face masks are worn could not be assessed. The importance of wearing face masks against COVID-19 is unquestionable. Even so, these results urge for in depth research of (nano)technology applications in textiles to avoid possible future consequences caused by a poorly regulated use and to implement regulatory standards phasing out or limiting the amount of TiO2 particles, following the safe-by-design principle.
SCIENCE

