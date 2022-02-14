ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada PM to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with protests – CBC

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke the little-used Emergencies...

wnmtradio.com

The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
Justin Trudeau
Fox News

Hannity predicts outcome of Canada's 'Freedom Convoy'

Sean Hannity predicted the truckers in Canada's "Freedom Convoy" will "win in the end" during Friday's opening monologue. "The cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with government officials in Ontario … they're now threatening these peaceful protesters," Hannity said. "You know, the guys that were the heroes of the pandemic … with a massive $100,000 fines, one-year prison time — they want to seize their trucks and their licenses and pretty much destroy their lives."
The Independent

Justin Trudeau and family move to secret location as Canada trucker protests spark security fears, report says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in Ottawa for a secret location, the CBC reports, amid security concerns as thousands pour into the Canadian capital on Saturday in trucker convoys to protest vaccine mandates.The PM’s office has said it will not comment on Mr Trudeau’s location for security reasons. The Canadian Parliament’s Sergeant-at-Arms has warned that demonstrators could show up at the homes of officials, something Mr Trudeau knows well.In 2020, a Canadian Armed Forces member carrying a gun rammed his vehicle into the gates of Rideau Hall, where the Trudeaus live, hoping...
AFP

Canada province lifts all Covid restrictions amid protests

Canada's Saskatchewan province announced Tuesday the lifting of all Covid restrictions including wearing of masks and proof of vaccination for indoor dining -- as truckers continued occupying Ottawa with similar demands. Moe, who contracted Covid last month, has endorsed a convoy of truckers that converged on Ottawa to call for an end to vaccine mandates for travel between Canada and the United States.
Reuters

Canada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue

OTTAWA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - As the protest against the Canadian government’s health measures and vaccine mandates entered an eleventh day on Monday, police have threatened to clamp down after facing criticism for lack of action that has crippled the national capital. The "Freedom Convoy" consisting largely of truckers...
BBC

Trudeau vows to freeze anti-mandate protesters' bank accounts

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on anti-vaccine mandate protests. Mr Trudeau said the scope of the measures would be "time-limited", "reasonable and proportionate" and would not see the military deployed. With no need for a court order,...
Fortune

Ottawa declares a state of emergency as anti-vaccine mandate protesters lay ‘siege’ to Canada’s capital city

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The mayor of Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, declared a state of emergency on Sunday as thousands of protesters, led by the country’s so-called Freedom Convoy of truck drivers, occupied the city center in objection to the nation’s COVID restrictions.
BBC

Is Trudeau losing his fight against truckers?

As anti-vaccine mandate protests drag on in Ottawa and spread to border crossings across the country, threatening trade, the Canadian prime minister is facing growing pressure to step in. Before they had reached the national capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to the convoy of truckers and their like-minded supporters...
Boston Globe

Canada moves to open blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa truckers won’t budge

OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian law enforcement officials said Sunday that they were preparing to reopen a major international bridge that had been blockaded by protesters for almost a week, raising hopes for industries, especially auto manufacturing, slowed to a near standstill by the unrest. But at the footstep of Parliament some 500 miles to the northeast, they appeared powerless to quell the near-chaos.
POLITICO

Trudeau's own party is starting to turn on him over Covid restrictions

OTTAWA, Ontario — A backbench lawmaker from Justin Trudeau’s own caucus is accusing the prime minister of dividing and stigmatizing Canadians by politicizing vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions. Joël Lightbound delivered the stunning, scathing assessment Tuesday in Ottawa with the big rigs of the so-called Freedom Convoy just...
The Independent

When will Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest end?

The “Freedom Convoy” of disgruntled long-haul truck drivers who crossed Canada to denounce tightening Covid-19 vaccine rules have now been present in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, for almost two weeks – and their protest looks no closer to reaching its end.The truckers originally set out from Prince Rupert in the far east of British Columbia on 23 January to express their anger at the loss of vaccine exemption status for cross-border drivers, meaning that the unvaxxed returning from assignments in the US faced a gruelling 14-day quarantine period.The issue only ever affected around 16,000 hauliers – given that 85...
AFP

Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa

Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, said in a statement. "Border crossings will re-open when it is safe to do so." US officials, who had pressed for a quick resolution as the blockades hit auto industries in both countries, praised what they called the "decisive" action in Windsor and said they expected the bridge to open by day's end. White House national security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said US and Canadian officials recognized "the imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockades."
