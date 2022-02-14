Burn Boost Review: Is This Fat Burning Supplement Safe? Read Juiced Upp Report

If you’re looking for a great way to squeeze in a quick and effective workout that will torch calories, HIIT is one of the best routes to go. High intensity interval training is one of the buzziest terms in the workout industry, and for good reason. Its highly customizable format makes HIIT an excellent option for when you don’t have much time to spare but want to make sure you’re completing an exercise that will elevate your heart rate and utilize said time wisely. There are a number of ways you can format your HIIT workouts to optimize calorie burn, but there’s one option that trainers love for switching things up and keeping your heart rate high: EMOM.

