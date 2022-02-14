Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner teaming up for high-tech heist thriller Wardriver

After a few false starts over the years, Starz is finally back in the catering business thanks to a revival of "Party Down." The short-lived but beloved series created by Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd received a six-episode order back in November 2021. And in addition to all the original series creators returning, nearly the entire cast including Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are set to reprise their roles. Lizzy Caplan, who played aspiring actress and comedienne Casey Klein, is the only hold out due to scheduling conflicts with her FX show "Fleishman Is In Trouble." And though Caplan's absence is sure to be felt when the new season premieres, the team has added a number of great performers in regular and recurring roles.
