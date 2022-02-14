Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner teaming up for high-tech heist thriller Wardriver

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. HBO may have ended Game of Thrones nearly two years ago, but we haven’t taken our eyes off Sophie Turner! Apart from her serious acting chops that we got to know while she played Sansa Stark on the show, we also saw her evolve into her own when it comes to her personal style. When she’s not on a red carpet, the 25-year-old keeps things low key, and her accessories are always on point.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO