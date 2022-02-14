ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday’s deals: Amazon Echo & Fire TV mega-sale, $4 smart plugs, $98 AirPods, more

By Maren Estrada
 1 day ago

Happy Valentine’s Day, bargain hunters! If you didn’t get the gift you were hoping for from your partner, we’ve got good news. Amazon deals are absolutely insane right now, so you can save a ton of cash getting yourself the gift of your dreams.

In today’s roundup, we’re going to cover all the best deals we could find on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Monday’s best deals

First and foremost, Amazon has a massive blowout sale right now on Echo devices, Fire TV devices, and practically everything else the company makes. Prices start at just $19.99! Check out all of Amazon’s best device deas right here.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe have a massive discount that drops them to just $174.98 at Amazon. That’s cheaper than they were on Black Friday, which is unbelievable! Also, AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.98 and AirPods 2 are $98.98. Those deals also beat Black Friday’s prices, though only by one penny.

Beyond all that, the Apple Watch SE is down to $249 and Apple Watch Series 7 models start at just $349 today.

Plus, the Amazon Smart Thermostat with Alexa has its first discount of 2022!

And finally, some lucky Amazon shoppers can score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG. Not everyone is eligible though, so check out Amazon’s terms and conditions for more.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg!

Definitely head over to Amazon’s daily deals page for more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s big roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

  • Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn’t discounted at all ahead of the holidays last year — now, it has the first price drop of the season!

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

  • Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

  • There are so many more Amazon device deals… see them all right here 👈

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

  • Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok!
  • NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46
  • The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99
  • Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Scroll through more of today’s hottest deals right here:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

