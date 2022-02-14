Monday’s deals: Amazon Echo & Fire TV mega-sale, $4 smart plugs, $98 AirPods, more

Happy Valentine’s Day, bargain hunters! If you didn’t get the gift you were hoping for from your partner, we’ve got good news. Amazon deals are absolutely insane right now, so you can save a ton of cash getting yourself the gift of your dreams.

In today’s roundup, we’re going to cover all the best deals we could find on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Monday’s best deals

First and foremost, Amazon has a massive blowout sale right now on Echo devices, Fire TV devices, and practically everything else the company makes. Prices start at just $19.99! Check out all of Amazon’s best device deas right here.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe have a massive discount that drops them to just $174.98 at Amazon. That’s cheaper than they were on Black Friday, which is unbelievable! Also, AirPods 3 are on sale for only $149.98 and AirPods 2 are $98.98. Those deals also beat Black Friday’s prices, though only by one penny.

Beyond all that, the Apple Watch SE is down to $249 and Apple Watch Series 7 models start at just $349 today.

Plus, the Amazon Smart Thermostat with Alexa has its first discount of 2022!

And finally, some lucky Amazon shoppers can score a $25 Amazon Smart Plug for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG. Not everyone is eligible though, so check out Amazon’s terms and conditions for more.

All that is just the tip of the iceberg!

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn’t discounted at all ahead of the holidays last year — now, it has the first price drop of the season!

😷 Pandemic Essentials 😷

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad has a deep discount today (prices start at $39.90)

🤑 Best-selling Amazon deals with DEEP discounts 🤑

Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer is somehow 30% off

$23.99 gets you the best-selling handheld car vacuum on Amazon’s entire website

The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

🎉 Popular NOOK devices on sale 🎉

Score a super-popular NOOK Galaxy Projector for $59.99 instead of $120 — this is the awesome gadget that went mega-viral on TikTok !

! NOOK Smart Lights are down to $22.99 per 2-pack instead of $46

The $140 NOOK Cam with pan and tilt is at an all-time low price of $69.99

Pick up a $50 NOOK LED Neck Reader for $24.99 and let your partner sleep soundly at night

💸 All-time low prices 💸

