With the rise of environmental awareness, naturally there’s been a shift toward more eco-friendly products. Certainly the average woodworker alone isn’t likely to make a dent in this ongoing issue, but strength in numbers rings true here. If we all buy environmentally friendly products for a reasonable premium, it’ll increase the demand for them, making them easier for suppliers to carry, and vastly more accessible to consumers as a result. When it comes to eco-friendly composite materials in particular, there are a few standout products that will help acquaint you with sustainable workshop practices.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO