ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after scooter crash

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjUOc_0eDw54OV00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man is in life-threatening condition after falling from his electric scooter in Point Loma Heights, San Diego Police said.

A 43-year-old man was riding a Nanorobot when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and was ejected from the electric scooter in the 4200 block of West Point Loma Boulevard at 3:32 p.m. Sunday, according to SDPD officials.

He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

No other information was released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
West Point, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooter#Point Loma#Traffic Accident#Sdpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy