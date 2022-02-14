Man suffers life-threatening injuries after scooter crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man is in life-threatening condition after falling from his electric scooter in Point Loma Heights, San Diego Police said.

A 43-year-old man was riding a Nanorobot when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and was ejected from the electric scooter in the 4200 block of West Point Loma Boulevard at 3:32 p.m. Sunday, according to SDPD officials.

He was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

No other information was released.