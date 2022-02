Mitch McConnell has a long history of playing hardball — even changing the rules of American politics — to benefit the Republican Party. He has opposed limits on campaign finance, knowing that corporations and the wealthy donate to Republicans. As the Republican Senate leader, he has helped turn the filibuster into a normal tactic. He has boasted about his desire to damage the presidencies of both Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And McConnell in 2016 refused to consider any Supreme Court nominee by Obama, effectively flipping the seat back to a Republican nominee.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO