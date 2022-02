Lost Ark has been making plenty of waves this week as it debuted in western countries for the first time. Although the MMORPG is free-to-play, the first few days of access have only been available for those who purchased a Founder's Pack. Despite that minor and temporary price gating, Lost Ark has been pulling some impressive numbers with over 500,000 concurrent players in the first two days. The popularity of the title has led to some adjustments to where new players can create characters and the opening of new servers to accommodate the audience starting to play this week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO