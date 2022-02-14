Spider-Man: No Way Home has almost grossed $2 billion internationally

In 1929, the very first Academy Award for Best Picture was given to Wings: an American silent film set against the backdrop of World War I. In his review for the New York Times, critic Edwin Schallert wrote, “Wings is unquestionably the dazzle and pyrotechnics of the screen fulfilled in a new sphere.” Technically Wings was actually awarded Outstanding Picture while an art film called Sunrise took home the award for Unique and Artistic Picture. A year later, the Academy would do away with the Oscars for Unique and Artistic Picture distinction and retroactively declare Wings as the sole highest honoree. Best Picture would not become the name of this honor until 1962, the very same year that a certain high schooler from Queens would be bitten by a radioactive spider for the first time. A mere coincidence? Or a full-blown conspiracy? No, definitely not, but it’s a pretty fun piece of trivia, right?
Comments / 0