Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home has almost grossed $2 billion internationally

Fremont Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of No Way Home in...

fremonttribune.com

ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
rwuhawksherald.com

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Swings Into the Record Books

*THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”*. Well, it has finally happened– Marvel has released a film that even rivals the success of “Avengers: Endgame.” It appears that even the allure of resurrected aliens and Avengers can’t compete with Spidey One, Spidey Two and Spidey-Can’t-Seem-To-Get-A-Threequel.
MIX 106

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Death Scene Changed During Filming

This post includes SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to Spider-Man: No Way Home writer Chris McKenna, one key scene in the newest Spidey flick almost looked a lot different. We're talking about that tragic death scene, and for those of you who haven’t seen the movie yet, this would be a good time to stop reading.
lrmonline.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Extra’s And Deleted Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray extra’s and deleted scenes have been revealed and its over 100 minutes of bonus content. Amit Chaudhari (a known insider on social media) listed all the deleted scenes and featurettes coming when No Way Home finally arrives on disk. Check it out below. I...
Den of Geek

Spider-Man Collecting Swings to The Next Level Following the Success of “No Way Home”

Sixty years. That’s all it has been since Spider-Man first swung into the public’s consciousness when he appeared in the 15th ( and final) issue of Marvel’s Amazing Fantasy comic. Although they had no way of realizing it at the time, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s creation would quickly become a phenomenon…and arguably the most beloved superhero ever made. The reasons for Ol’ Webhead’s enduring popularity have been analyzed to death over the past six decades, with the general consensus being that Peter Parker/Spider-Man resonates because despite his incredible abilities he has ordinary human problems that readers can relate to.
troubonline.com

Movie Review: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

For those who haven’t seen “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” go see it and support theaters and continue reading at your own risk; there may be spoilers ahead. I wasn’t expecting much when I went to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but I was quite surprised and entertained with the film. It brought all the spidermen together without making it too complicated and in a way that not only brought nostalgia to the movie but also forwarded the plot.
104.5 KDAT

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Earns Just One Oscar Nomination

For weeks, fans have been agitating for a bunch of Oscar nominations for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the crowd-pleasing Marvel blockbuster that became the highest-grossing movie of 2021 and one of the biggest hits in the history of cinema. Could it get nominated in more categories than the typical Marvel Studios film? How about a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for the impressive way the movie balances multiple franchises and Spider-Man continuities and threads them all together into an extremely satisfying adventure? Or what about Best Picture?
Popculture

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Breaks Major Box Office Record

Spider-Man: No Way Home smashed another box office record this week, as audiences continue to flock to the Sony Pictures movie. The film now holds the number three spot on the domestic highest-grossing films of all-time list. It passed James Cameron's 2009 epic Avatar based on Tuesday morning estimates. No...
disneyfoodblog.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Just Dethroned ‘Avatar’ at the Box Office

Disney doesn’t really have a hard time dominating the box office. With properties like Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more, many of the most successful movies at the box office have been Disney movies. Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been doing incredibly well at the box office, and the movie just broke a major record that was previously held by another Disney property.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘Avatar’ Domestically

Spider-Man: No Way Home has ensnared Avatar in its web. The Sony and Marvel superhero blockbuster on Monday passed up Avatar at the domestic box office to rank as the No. 3 movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation, according to the studio. Sony partnered with Marvel on the blockbuster.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's 'Marry Me' Melts Hearts at Valentine's Day Box OfficeEuropean Moviegoing Up 28 Percent in 2021Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Tops Super Bowl Weekend With Subdued $12.8M The webslinger finished the day with a domestic total of $761 million. Avatar earned $760.5 million...
thedigitalfix.com

No Way Home writers joke Venom is member of Spider-Man Sinister Six

Venom’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home came as a surprise for many given that they aren’t part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in a new interview during The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith podcast, No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers joked about the possibility of Venom being the final member of Marvel’s Sinister Six.
dailyutahchronicle.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is an Innovative Superhero Film

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is an energetic and innovative film that will delight fans of any installment in the franchise. The film was released on Dec. 17 2021. It is the third film in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ latest Spider-Man series. The Multiverse Unleashed. “No Way Home”...
gamerevolution.com

Uncharted Movie Streaming Release Date: HBO Max, Disney Plus. Netflix

Here is everything known right now about the Uncharted movie streaming release date. The cinematic adaptation of Sony’s popular action-adventure series is out on February 18 in the US and countries such as the UK now, but a lot of fans who don’t want to go to a theater want to know when the Uncharted movie is streaming, and where. Will the Uncharted movie be on HBO Max or Disney Plus? How about Netflix or Amazon Prime?
Collider

A Friendly Neighborhood Case for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Oscar Buzz

In 1929, the very first Academy Award for Best Picture was given to Wings: an American silent film set against the backdrop of World War I. In his review for the New York Times, critic Edwin Schallert wrote, “Wings is unquestionably the dazzle and pyrotechnics of the screen fulfilled in a new sphere.” Technically Wings was actually awarded Outstanding Picture while an art film called Sunrise took home the award for Unique and Artistic Picture. A year later, the Academy would do away with the Oscars for Unique and Artistic Picture distinction and retroactively declare Wings as the sole highest honoree. Best Picture would not become the name of this honor until 1962, the very same year that a certain high schooler from Queens would be bitten by a radioactive spider for the first time. A mere coincidence? Or a full-blown conspiracy? No, definitely not, but it’s a pretty fun piece of trivia, right?
