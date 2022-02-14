ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home has almost grossed $2 billion internationally

Times and Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of No Way Home in...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
rwuhawksherald.com

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Swings Into the Record Books

*THIS STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR “SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”*. Well, it has finally happened– Marvel has released a film that even rivals the success of “Avengers: Endgame.” It appears that even the allure of resurrected aliens and Avengers can’t compete with Spidey One, Spidey Two and Spidey-Can’t-Seem-To-Get-A-Threequel.
MOVIES
/Film

A Key Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Had To Be Changed Due To The Pandemic

Is it safe to openly talk about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" spoilers yet? Has enough time passed that everyone who wanted to see the movie has either done so by now (and likely more than once, judging by those box office reports) or had all the biggest surprises spoiled for them already while innocently scrolling through Instagram? Will we ever be free of this limbo where we all just collectively pretend that none of the major events in "No Way Home" actually happened? Is it possible I've officially been broken by the discourse surrounding what does and doesn't constitute an actual spoiler?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Doubt#Marvel Comics#No Way Home#Marvel Sony
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home to Surpass Avatar at Box Office This Week

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters around the world and the flick is about to pass one of its biggest milestones yet. Now in its eighth week in theaters, the flick is on pace to pass the domestic box office haul of Avatar as early as this week, making the Jon Watts flick the third-highest-grossing movie to ever hit the United States box office, not considering inflation.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s First Streaming Home Confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home may still be in theaters but its next stop will be a streaming location. It just may not be the streaming location most people thought it would be. It wont’ be Netflix, it won’t be Disney+. Instead, it will be Starz. An exact time...
MOVIES
oswegonian.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ goes beyond fans’ expectations

The first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Spider-Man” trilogy, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” starring Tom Holland (“Onward”), was released July 7, 2017. The trilogy started off good, but on a safe note. It was unsurprising and even a little choppy at times, but never bad.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
lrmonline.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray Extra’s And Deleted Scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray extra’s and deleted scenes have been revealed and its over 100 minutes of bonus content. Amit Chaudhari (a known insider on social media) listed all the deleted scenes and featurettes coming when No Way Home finally arrives on disk. Check it out below. I...
MOVIES
troubonline.com

Movie Review: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

For those who haven’t seen “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” go see it and support theaters and continue reading at your own risk; there may be spoilers ahead. I wasn’t expecting much when I went to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but I was quite surprised and entertained with the film. It brought all the spidermen together without making it too complicated and in a way that not only brought nostalgia to the movie but also forwarded the plot.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Breaks Major Box Office Record

Spider-Man: No Way Home smashed another box office record this week, as audiences continue to flock to the Sony Pictures movie. The film now holds the number three spot on the domestic highest-grossing films of all-time list. It passed James Cameron's 2009 epic Avatar based on Tuesday morning estimates. No...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Milestone: ‘Spider-Man’ Swings Past ‘Avatar’ Domestically

Spider-Man: No Way Home has ensnared Avatar in its web. The Sony and Marvel superhero blockbuster on Monday passed up Avatar at the domestic box office to rank as the No. 3 movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation, according to the studio. Sony partnered with Marvel on the blockbuster.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson's 'Marry Me' Melts Hearts at Valentine's Day Box OfficeEuropean Moviegoing Up 28 Percent in 2021Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Tops Super Bowl Weekend With Subdued $12.8M The webslinger finished the day with a domestic total of $761 million. Avatar earned $760.5 million...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Kicks Off at International Box Office With $21.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Mere months after Tom Holland ignited box office charts with “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 25-year-old British actor is swinging back to movie theater marquees with “Uncharted.” Ahead of its domestic debut on Feb. 18, Sony’s big-screen adaptation of its popular video game series opened at the international box office to a solid $21.5 million from 15 overseas markets. “Uncharted” had the biggest start in the United Kingdom, landing in first place with $6.4 million. The movie also touched down in Spain with $3.5 million, Russia with $4.5 million and Ukraine with $1.3 million. In...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg’s Sony PlayStation Pic Looks To Score $70M+ Global Haul This Weekend – Box Office Preview

Sony will release its first movie of 2022, and second Tom Holland title after Spider-Man: No Way Home, over the four-day Presidents Day weekend. Uncharted is expected to bring in a $70 million-plus haul worldwide. Broken down, that’s another $40M overseas from 47 markets starting Wednesday with France and Korea, then traveling to Australia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Norway. The movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the 15-year-old Amy Henning-created Sony PlayStation video game, has already bagged $22M from last weekend’s offshore start in 15 markets including the UK, Russia and Spain, where it ranked No. 1. The...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy