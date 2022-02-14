Alexander's: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Sabre Corp. shares jumped 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue offset a wider-than-expected loss. The travel services company posted a net loss of $192 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $325 million, or $1.02 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss came to 47 cents, wider than the 45 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 60% to $501 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $491 million. "The global travel recovery was slow at the beginning of the year, but that has significantly changed," Chief Executive Sean Menke told analysts on a conference call. "February month-to-date global GDS bookings are on pace to reach a similar level of recovery versus the same period in 2019 as November 2021, which was the best month since the onset of COVID-19. For these reasons, we believe 2022 is shaping up to be a year of recovery and progress." Shares have fallen 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO