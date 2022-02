It turns out that traveling through the snow in a 'one-horse open sleigh' isn't a Christmas-exclusive concept after all. It's obvious that lots of us enjoy winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. But what about the folks who'd rather not put a pair of sticks on their feet and zoom down mountains? How about those who'd prefer to kick up those feet by a fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate and their favorite Netflix show?

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO